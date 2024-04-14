On Sunday (14th April), a clip featuring India Today journalist and husband of TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, Rajdeep Sardesai, circulated on social media. In the viral video, Sardesai is seen surrounded by a crowd of Modi supporters who can be heard greeting him with Modi-Modi chants and slogans of Jai Shri Ram. Sardesai, who has courted controversies in the past for alleged meltdown, ‘heckling’ and ‘clashing’ with Modi supporters, is then seen hastily trying to leave the scene.

Sharing the clip, popular X user, Ankur Singh wrote, “How Bengaluru welcomed @sardesairajdeep.. Rajdeep’s Expression says it all,” with laughing emojis. Incidentally, Sardesai was greeted in the same manner when he visited Karnataka five years ago.

Another popular handle ‘Keh Ke Peheno’ reacted, “Can you feel the pain of Rajdeep Sardesai?”

While the said video has not been uploaded to the official India Today platform or Sardesai’s YouTube channel, the incident captured in the viral video seemingly occurred today morning (14th April) during his slated election coverage, the ‘Election on My Plate’ series in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

As per the information received, the incident purportedly unfolded near Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bangalore a little after 8 AM. Notably, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had organised a ‘RUN 4 Namo’ program and the said incident reportedly took place during this event.

Meanwhile, several users said that the recent incident reminded them of the infamous Madison Square episode involving Rajdeep Sardesai.

Regarding the recent incident, an X user wrote, “Bechara Boxer of Madison Square (crying emojis). See the reception he’s got in Bengaluru. Kitna DARD. Just look at his expressions. Ek toh Modi Modi Modi ke naare Upar se Jai Sri Ram. Great job by Rajdeep to control his natural BOXING tendencies.”

For those unversed, it is alleged that journalist Rajdeep Sardesai suffered a meltdown when he was amongst a crowd of Modi supporters in Madison Square in the United States. It is also alleged that he had a physical altercation with the crowd when he couldn’t bear the pro-Modi and critical remarks against him.

Sardesai, who claims to champion the cause of ‘Journalism’, has been notorious for launching unhinged tirades against Narendra Modi since the time he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, prompting the latter to congratulate him for “repeatedly abusing Modi” which could secure him a Rajya Sabha seat.

Modi and hosts of poll pundits have pointed out that the easy way to success among the left is to incessantly hurl abuses at PM Modi.