The voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha Election is scheduled to commence on 19th April and the result will be announced on 4th June. Ahead of the polls, the Bharatiya Janta Party presented its manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ titled “Modi’s Guarantee 2024” on 14th April in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who listed new goals for his government’s third term during the event. The party has prioritized “One Nation One Election,” “Population Control” and “Uniform Citizenship Code” and women’s empowerment and the upliftment of youth as well as the poor have received particular emphasis.

GYAN, or schemes for the “Gareeb” (poor), “Yuva” (youth), “Annadaata” (farmers), and “Nari” (women) are the focus of the manifesto. Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the contents of the manifesto highlighting its commitment to dignity, quality of life as well as quantity and quality of opportunities. He stated that the manifesto supports the four pillars of Viksit Bharat (developed India) which include farmers, youth, poor and women.

The party has promised to introduce the Uniform Civil Code, one nation one election and a common electoral roll if it won the general election. All governmental sectors will adhere to the motto of perform, reform and transform. The government’s anti-corruption drive would also be carried out more strictly, based on the manifesto.

PM Modi outlined the accomplishments of his administration as well as his goals. According to him, the BJP has guaranteed every aspect of its manifesto. ‘Dignity of life, quality of life and employment through investments’ is the BJP’s aim, he remarked. He reiterated his goal of making India the centre of all developing economies worldwide. He assured that India will be an epicentre for innovation, legal insurance, contracts, business, pharmaceuticals, electronics, automotive, semiconductors and green energy.

India’s prosperity, bolstering its foreign ties and encouraging the preservation of the nation’s legacy are among its other main objectives. According to the manifesto, India’s economy ranked 11th in the world between 2004 and 2014. However, India has risen from 11th to 5th place in the last ten years and the party vowed to bring the country to the third spot.

The Prime Minister promised that if his government is elected, it will expand the number of Jan Aushadi Kendras where people can obtain their medications at an 80 per cent discount. He further assured that individuals would continue to receive free healthcare up to Rs 5 lakh through the Ayushman Bharat programme. Furthermore, the Ayushman Bharat programme would encompass all older individuals above the age of 75. He revealed that the BJP has decided to include the transgender community in the purview of the initiative.

The prime minister declared that the BJP has decided to enhance the loan limit under the ‘Mudra’ plan to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh, adding that PM Modi reveres the individuals who are disregarded by everyone else. He added that the PM Swanidhi Yojana’s limit will also be increased to Rs 50,000, adding that it will be applicable to tier two and tier three cities as well.

Training would be provided in IT, education, health, retail, and tourism to over 10 crore women-led Self Help Groups (SHG), per PM Modi. He mentioned that there is currently 1 crore “lakhpati didis” and that the BJP has now chosen to raise that figure to 3 crores. He mentioned that female athletes will receive special incentives in the realm of sports. The party will also start a cervical cancer program for their health. India will also bid for the Olympic Games in 2036.

He pointed out that the party will concentrate on “Shree Anna” which benefits the 2 crore people who are involved in farming and he expressed confidence that India will soon become a “Global Nutrition Hub.”

He ensured that work was proceeding at full speed to complete the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project and that a survey would be conducted shortly about the construction of a bullet train in the south, north and east. In addition to the BJP government’s efforts on Industry 4.0 and 6G, he conveyed that charging stations would be installed all around the nation. The BJP plans to extend Vande Bharat trains in India. Three Vande Bharat models, Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar and Vande Bharat Metro will be operated nationwide.

The BJP has pledged to further develop airports and railroads. There will be a total elimination of the waiting list system. New airports, highways and water metros will continue to be built. The party also promised to turn India into a global hub and provide jobs to the youth.

The PM Housing Scheme will now prioritize housing for persons with disabilities and extra efforts will be taken to make sure they receive accommodation that meets their unique needs. Furthermore, the BJP manifesto guarantees to construct 3 crore residences, to work expeditiously to supply piped gas to houses at a cheap price and to cut down electricity bills to zero. The free ration scheme will be continued for the next five years.

Ramayana will be celebrated all over the world and Ayodhya will witness even greater growth. BJP election manifesto, ‘Sankalp Patra: 2025’ to be dubbed as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Year.’ He also announced that Birsa Munda’s 125th birthday will be commemorated with celebrations throughout India.

BJP national president J P Nadda and other senior leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, and Ashwini Vaishnaw also marked their presence at the event in New Delhi. The theme of the manifesto is “Modi’s Guarantee: Developed India 2047,” with a focus on cultural nationalism.