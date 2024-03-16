The Election Commission today announced the dates for the 2023 Lok Sabha elections, along with the dates of assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha. The poll body held a press conference at the Vigyan Bhavan to announce the dates of the General Election 2024 with the model code of conduct coming into force immediately. The elections will be held in seven phases, starting from 19 April.

The votes will be counted on 4th June, and the results are expected on the same day.

Following are the dates of the Lok Sabha elections as announced by the Election Commission today:

First Phase – 19 April 2024

Second Phase – 26 April 2024

Third Phase – 7 May 2024

Fourth Phase – 13 May 2024

Fifth Phase – 20 May 2024

Sixth Phase – 25 May 2024

Seventh Phase – 1 June 2024

Here is the detailed schedule of all the phases of the elections, and the phase-wise map of the constituencies.

The detailed schedule of all the phases is given in the slides presented by the EC during the press conference.

With the announcement of the poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force, and the govt will effectively work as a caretaker govt, unable to make any major policy decisions.

The dates of the assembly elections are as follows:

Andhra Pradesh – 13 May

Arunachal Pradesh – 19 April

Odisha – 13 May, 20 May, 25 May, 1 June

Sikkim – 19 April

Votes for the assembly elections will also be counted on 4th June.