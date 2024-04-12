Friday, April 12, 2024
News Reports
Updated:

[email protected]: CBI creates email ID for Sandeshkhali residents to register complaints of crimes against women & land grabbing cases

The North 24 Paraganas District Magistrate has also been told to give adequate publicity to the email ID

OpIndia Staff
The CBI released the email ID after the Calcutta HC order
4

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dedicated an email ID to the residents of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal for convenience in reporting instances of land grabbing and other related crimes.

The North 24 Paraganas District Magistrate has also been told to give adequate publicity to the email ID, [email protected].

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the CBI announced, “CBI takes step to comply with the orders of the Honorable Calcutta High Court regarding complaints of crime against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.”

A CBI spokesperson said, “The District Magistrate, North 24 Parganas has also been requested to give adequate publicity of the said e-mail ID in the locality and also issue a public notice in the vernacular dailies having a wide circulation in the areas as per the Hon’ble High Court’s order.”

This comes after the Calcutta High Court’s order directing a court-monitored CBI investigation of rape cases and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

While transferring the probe to CBI, the court emphasised the need for an impartial investigation into these allegations. Additionally, the court also directed the CBI to submit a report on the illegal conversion of agricultural land for pisciculture.

The division bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya also directed the agency to launch a portal to receive complaints from the locals and asked the District Magistrate to spread awareness about the same.

The high court said, “A portal/email ID is to be launched for receiving complaints. The District Magistrate should give adequate publicity mentioning the date of release of the same in vernacular.”

It further stated, “The court will monitor the whole matter closely. CCTV cameras are to be installed on a priority basis within 15 days. LED streetlights are also to be installed. Funds as required shall be given by the state.”

However, the court declined the plea to constitute an Inquiry Committee to be headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court, saying that instead, CBI should investigate and submit a report with regard to the allegations and complaints of the persons of Sandeshkhali.

The court favoured CBI over expert committee headed by a retired HC judge because CBI is already probing an incident which recently took place at Sandeshkhali.

The division bench of the Calcutta High Court issued the order while hearing a bunch of petitions filed by women in Sandeshkhali who had levied sexual assault allegations against local Trinamool Congress leaders, apart from complaints of land grabbing and violence. The case has now been listed for hearing on 2nd May.

sandeshkhali
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

