On Wednesday (10th April), the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI investigation to probe the allegations of Sandeshkhali locals who had levelled serious allegations of extortion, land grabbing, and institutional sexual assault against TMC strongmen Shahjahan Sheikh and his accomplices. While transferring the probe to CBI, the court emphasised the need for an impartial investigation into these allegations. Additionally, the court also directed the CBI to submit a report on the illegal conversion of agricultural land for pisciculture.

#WATCH | On the Calcutta High Court order in the Sandeshkhali case, Advocate Alok Srivastav says, "A landmark order has been passed by the Calcutta High Court today. An order has just been pronounced directed for HC monitored CBI inquiry in Sandeshkhali sexual assault, rape cases… pic.twitter.com/D3OoJyAlBL — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2024

While pronouncing the order, the court said, “Considering the complexity of the matters in Sandeshkhali, there is no doubt that an impartial investigation should be done. We are of the opinion that the state has to give proper support to whoever agency is given incharge for investigation.”

The division bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya also directed the agency to launch a portal to receive complaints from the locals and asked the District Magistrate to spread awareness about the same. The high court said, “A portal/email ID is to be launched for receiving complaints. The District Magistrate should give adequate publicity mentioning the date of release of the same in vernacular.”

“The CBI shall file a comprehensive report and also enquire and investigate the grabbing of land. The agency will have the power to enquire anyone, including common people, government departments, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), etc,” the High Court added.

It further stated, “The court will monitor the whole matter closely. CCTV cameras are to be installed on a priority basis within 15 days. LED streetlights are also to be installed. Funds as required shall be given by the state.”

However, the court declined the plea to constitute an Inquiry Committee to be headed by a retired judge of the Calcutta High Court, saying that instead, CBI should investigate and submit a report with regard to the allegations and complaints of the persons of Sandeshkhali. The court favoured CBI over expert committee headed by a retired HC judge because CBI is already probing an incident which recently took place at Sandeshkhali.

The division bench of the Calcutta High Court issued the order while hearing a bunch of petitions filed by women in Sandeshkhali who had levied sexual assault allegations against local Trinamool Congress leaders, apart from complaints of land grabbing and violence. The case has now been listed for hearing on 2nd May.

Last week on 4th April, the High Court slammed the Bengal government during the hearing of the Sandeshkhali violence. The court said that the entire district administration and the ruling dispensation have to owe 100 percent moral responsibility for this. The bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya made these remarks during the hearing.

Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said, “Even assuming if one affidavit filed by the women’s lawyer in this case is correct it is shameful. The entire district administration and the ruling dispensation have to owe 100 percent moral responsibility. It is the safety of the citizens. If you go through the report of the National Commission for SC/ST, even if one percent is true then it is 100 percent shameful. West Bengal boasts of the NCRB data on the safety of women. Even if one affidavit is proven to be right, these statistics fall, the public image falls, and the opinion falls. If it falls and crumbles, you cannot be resurrected.”

Pertinent to note that, following the Court order, the CBI is already probing the 5th January attack on a team of the Enforcement Directorate. The ED team was attacked by the supporters of now-suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh while they raided his house in connection with the ration scam.

Following the incident, Shahjahan Sheikh went absconding. In his absence, a massive women-led protest erupted in Sandeshkhali where multiple women narrated instances of land grabbing, and sexual violence perpetrated against them by former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar.

After being on the run for 55 days, Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested by the state police on 29th February. Subsequently, he was suspended by the TMC. On court orders, the Former TMC strongman was later handed over to the CBI.