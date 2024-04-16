Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Chhattisgarh: Naxal top commander, who had a reward of Rs 25 lakhs on his head, along with 28 other Naxals killed in a joint operation, 3 jawans injured

The Naxals were killed during a a joint search team comprising of Kanker DRG and BSF

ANI
Image source: India Today
A total of 29 Naxals were killed and three security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, which lies in the Bastar region, officials said.

“On April 16, 2024, a joint search team comprising of Kanker DRG and BSF was launched for searching operations in the Chhottebetiya PS limit area in Kanker District,” police stated.

They further stated that at around 2 pm in the afternoon, there was an exchange of fire between Naxals and security forces comprising the Binagunda-Koragutta jungles of the Chhottebetiya Police Station area of Kanker District.

“After the encounter, the area was searched and 29 Naxal dead bodies, along with a huge cache of AK 47 rifles, INSAS/SLR/Carbine/.303 rifles and huge quantities of arms ammunition, were recovered from the spot. Three of the jawans were injured in the encounter and their condition is out of danger,” it stated.

The police stated that the injured jawans are being airlifted to a higher centre for better treatment.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

