On Sunday (April 21), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress party for embracing Rahul Gandhi’s ultra-leftist agenda of ‘wealth redistribution’. PM Modi stated that his election manifesto of the Congress party reflected Maoist ideology. During an election rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, PM Modi mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s promise to survey and share the country’s riches.

Speaking about then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s speech in which he claimed that Muslims ought to be given the first right to the nation’s resources, PM Modi stated that if the Congress heads back to power, they will redistribute the nation’s wealth among Muslims, intruders, and those with multiple children.

The Prime Minister’s address put Congress, Islamists, Leftists, and their media allies into a frenzy. Almost as soon as PM Modi delivered the address, a flurry of misinformation began to circulate claiming that the Prime Minister branded all Muslims in India as ‘Ghuspethiyas’ or ‘intruders’. Also, several Congress leaders and Islamists slammed PM Modi for speaking the truth out.

On 22d April, former Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar called PM Modi ‘Shani’, a planet which is often looked at as a malefic planet from the astrological lenses. “Modi is a shani which has gripped this country. We are waiting for June 4. We have prayed to God to rid the country of this Shani,” Ramesh Kumar said while campaigning in Rojarhalli village of Kolar taluk.

“It is unfortunate to see that the seat once occupied by Indira Gandhi, who boosted the self-confidence of people belonging to all castes and communities, including women, is now occupied by Modi,” he added. The video of the speech by Kumar is making rounds on social media.

The Congress party from its official platform posted several posts and videos calling PM Modi a liar. “PM Modi has a bad habit of lying. Once again, he was caught lying,” the X post by Congress read. Later, in another post, the Congress posted a caricature image of PM Modi and termed it a ‘face of lie’.

“The Prime Minister of India is a liar,” one of the posts by Congress read. Further, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate who earlier had made vulgar comments against Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, abused PM Modi and called him shameless. She slammed PM Modi for saying that Congress will not even spare women’s wedding necklaces. “In which manifesto is it written that the party is going to do that? What are you even reading?” she blatantly asked.

The Congress in its manifesto said that everybody’s property would be surveyed and then the country’s riches would be shared. The property eventually would include traditional gold investments and ornaments owned by Indian families and women, which Shrinate probably forgot to understand.

In his speech on Sunday, PM Modi emphasised, “They have said that if they form a government then a survey of property belonging to every person will be done. It will be checked how much gold our sisters own, how much money government employees have…They also said that gold owned by our sisters would be equally distributed. Does the govt have the right to take your property? ‘Mangalsutra’ sone ki keemat ka mudda nahi hai, unke sapno se juda hua hai…”

Congress’ Rahul Gandhi also commented on the matter and didn’t hesitate to call PM Modi a liar. “After the disappointment in the first phase of voting, the level of Narendra Modi’s lies has fallen so much that out of fear, he now wants to divert the attention of the public from the issues. Trends have started coming in regarding the immense support that Congress’s ‘Revolutionary Manifesto’ is receiving. The country will now vote on its issues, vote for its employment, its family and its future. India will not go astray!” he said.

Further, notorious Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan who has a history of favouring the Congress party also posted a video of PM Modi, slamming him for speaking the truth. “When the elections seem to be slipping out of hand, they have to rant about Hindu-Muslim. The Election Commission will keep sleeping in the meantime,” Bhushan said.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge also commented on the issue and said, “What Modi ji said is not only a hate speech but also a well-thought-out ploy to divert attention. Today the Prime Minister did what he has learnt from the values ​​of the Sangh. Lying for power, making baseless references to things, and making false accusations about opponents are the specialties of the training of RSS and BJP. The 140 crore people of the country are no longer going to fall prey to this lie. Our manifesto is for every Indian. In the history of India, no Prime Minister has lowered the dignity of his post as much as Modiji has.”

Several Islamists who have a history of spreading hatred against the RSS and the BJP, and the Hindu community in general, also slammed PM Modi for peaking the truth about the Congress manifesto. Islamist ‘journalist’ Arfa Khanum Sherwani abused PM Modi and said that he only knew how to deliver hate speech.

Also, ‘journalist’ Ravish Kumar said, “PM’s politics is based on communal hatred. Even after ten years, he cannot give a speech without mentioning Muslims, the Muslim League, and fish.”

“This is also an insult to the majority community. It seems that the Prime Minister considers the majority community worthy of this. Their children will keep dying of unemployment and the Prime Minister will keep calling them Muslims and Muslims. Sad,” he added.

The list of Islamists who spread misinformation included self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ Mohammad Zubair of AltNews, who dog whistles against Hindus and spreads fake news to shield Islamists regularly.

Based on the tweet of Satish Acharya, who only makes cartoons when he has the opportunity to target PM Modi or Hindus, even Pakistani ‘journalist’ Hamid Mir claimed that PM Modi called all Indian Muslims infiltrators. He further hailed Satish Acharya for being a ‘brave journalist’.

Also, propagandist YouTuber Dhruv Rathee slammed PM Modi and said that the culmination of the first phase of the elections had sent PM Modi in shock. “All the fake propaganda from WhatsApp University has become part of his speeches now,” Rathee said.

AIMIM National President Asaduddin Owaisi also slammed PM Modi for allegedly ‘demeaning’ the Muslim community. “Modi today called Muslims infiltrators and people with many children. Since 2002 till this day, the only Modi guarantee has been to abuse Muslims and get votes. If one is talking about the country’s wealth, one should know that under Modi’s rule, the first right to India’s wealth has been of his wealthy friends. 1% of Indians own 40% of the country’s wealth. Common Hindus are made to fear Muslims while their wealth is being used to enrich others,” he said.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara, PM Modi on Sunday said, “Earlier, when they (the Congress) were in power, they had said Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation. This means they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators? Do you agree to this?”

“Congress’s manifesto says they will take stock of the gold mothers and daughters have, and will distribute that wealth. Manmohan Singh’s government had said Muslims have the first right to wealth. Brothers and sisters, this Urban Naxal thinking will not spare even the mangal sutras of my mothers and sisters,” he added.

The Congress and Islamists slammed PM Modi for making such statements, the proof of which was published by the BJP hours after the PM’s speech. The BJP posted a video of a speech by former PM Manmohan Singh who in the year 2006 had said that Muslims must have the first claim on resources.

“We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have the first claim on resources,” Singh could be heard saying.

Not just former PM Manmohan Singh, but several other Congress leaders have been accused of indulging in minority appeasement as a means to cultivate a vote bank and shore up their electoral support.

PM Modi meanwhile also slammed the Congress party for appeasing illegal migrants such as Rohingyas and Bangladeshis who have illegally squatted in India for votes. The politics around the underway Lok Sabha Elections is becoming quite interesting with PM Modi exposing Congress’ evil side. The Congress already on the verge of ending is making all the efforts to defend itself and hide its evil face, but failing miserably.

The General elections in India which are underway are scheduled to be held in seven parts from April 19 to June 1, 2024, to elect 543 Lok Sabha members. The votes will be counted, and the results will be announced on June 4, 2024.