On Sunday (21st April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for including the ultra-leftist agenda of ‘Wealth redistribution’ promised by Rahul Gandhi. PM Modi asserted that its election manifesto reflects the ideology of Maoists. While addressing an election rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, PM Modi spoke about Rahul Gandhi’s promise that the nation’s wealth would be surveyed and redistributed. Talking about the speech by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh where he had claimed that Muslims should have the first right to the nation’s resources, PM Modi said that if Congress comes back to power, they will redistribute the nation’s wealth among Muslims, intruders and those who have multiple children.

The speech by the Prime Minister sent Congress, Islamists, Leftists and their media allies into a tizzy. Almost as soon as PM Modi delivered the speech, a flurry of lies was unleashed to claim that the Prime Minister branded all Muslims as ‘Ghuspethiyas’ or ‘intruders’ in India.

Maktoob Media, which has a history of spreading hate against Hindus and whitewashing the crimes of Islamists, published a report claiming that the speech by PM Modi was “Islamophobic” since it branded all Muslims as infiltrators and ‘those who have more children’.

On X (formerly Twitter), several Islamists lied about PM Modi calling all Muslims ‘intruders’.

Indian PM Narendra Modi openly targeting Muslims during election campaign.



Using terms like "infiltrators", and spreading fear that if opposition comes to power then they will give country's resources to Muslims.



Where is @ECISVEEP ?? pic.twitter.com/pgVn949apw — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ (@imMAK02) April 21, 2024

Indian PM Narendra Modi calls #Muslims as infiltrators and mocks them for having kids

pic.twitter.com/FeeJ8vphka — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) April 21, 2024

The list of Islamists who spread misinformation included self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ Mohammad Zubair of AltNews, who dog whistles against Hindus and spreads fake news to shield Islamists regularly.

This speech of PM Modi is nothing but scaremongering, Islamophobic and Misinformation. He Indirectly refers to Muslims as Ghuspaithiya, Refers to Muslims as a community who have more Children. pic.twitter.com/xOoY1F17n3 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 21, 2024

Riding on the tweet of Satish Acharya, who only makes cartoons when he has the opportunity to target PM Modi or Hindus, even Pakistani ‘journalist’ Hamid Mir claimed that PM Modi called all Indian Muslims infiltrators. He further hailed Satish Acharya for being a ‘brave journalist’.

While Islamists and so-called fact-checkers claimed that all Muslims were called infiltrators when one hears the speech by PM Modi, it becomes evident that he differentiated between Muslims and infiltrators, while saying that Congress will redistribute wealth to both these sections.

PM Modi emphasised, “They have said that if they form a government then a survey of property belonging to every person will be done. It will be checked how much gold our sisters own, how much money government employees have…They also said that gold owned by our sisters would be equally distributed. Does govt have the right to take your property? ‘Mangalsutra’ sone ki keemat ka mudda nahi hai, unke sapno se juda hua hai…”

Banswara, Rajasthan: ''What Congress has stated in its manifesto is worrying; it is a Maoist ideology," says PM Modi pic.twitter.com/Ha1N9bGZoy — IANS (@ians_india) April 21, 2024

Highlighting the same, the Prime Minister added that this means that after doing the wealth survey they will distribute it to people who have more children, to illegal migrants, and to Muslims, for whom Manmohan Singh had said they had the first right over resources.

Now, each of these elements needs to be looked at separately. When the Prime Minister spoke about ‘those with more children’, we must recall that Rahul Gandhi and Congress have been harping on ‘jitni abadi utna haq’, claiming that wealth should be redistributed according to population share. It therefore becomes obvious that those with more children would get a greater share of the redistributed wealth. That Muslims have more children compared to Hindus or any other segment of society is a fact that cannot be denied simply because the truth is deemed Islamophobic by Islamists.

Next, the PM says that Muslims would get a larger share of this ‘redistributed wealth’. Going by the statements of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress’ propensity to appease Muslims, this statement also cannot be negated. The Congress can defend itself as they deem fit, however, it is also true that so far in the speech, PM Modi has not branded all Muslims as infiltrators.

It is only after this statement and after a pause, that PM Modi mentioned infiltrators (ghuspethiyas). Which was a clear indication towards illegal migrants such as Rohingyas and Bangladeshis who have illegally squatted in India, and those who Congress appeases regularly.

These are three distinct segments mentioned by the Prime Minister in his speech, and claiming that he called all Indian Muslims as ‘infiltrators’ is a gross misrepresentation of his speech.