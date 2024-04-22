Monday, April 22, 2024
HomeFact-CheckDid PM Modi brand all Muslims as 'infiltrators'? How Islamists including AltNews' Mohammad Zubair,...
Editor's picksFact-CheckMedia Fact-CheckPolitical Fact-Check
Updated:

Did PM Modi brand all Muslims as ‘infiltrators’? How Islamists including AltNews’ Mohammad Zubair, Pakistanis and ‘liberals’ spread fake news

Muslims, infiltrators and those who have several children are three distinct segments mentioned by the Prime Minister in his speech, and claiming that he called all Indian Muslims as 'infiltrators' is a gross misrepresentation of his speech.

OpIndia Staff
Did PM Modi brand all Muslims as 'infiltrators'? How Islamists including AltNews' Mohammad Zubair, Pakistanis and 'liberals' spread fake news
Mohammad Zubair, Hamid Mir
2

On Sunday (21st April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for including the ultra-leftist agenda of ‘Wealth redistribution’ promised by Rahul Gandhi. PM Modi asserted that its election manifesto reflects the ideology of Maoists. While addressing an election rally in Banswara, Rajasthan, PM Modi spoke about Rahul Gandhi’s promise that the nation’s wealth would be surveyed and redistributed. Talking about the speech by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh where he had claimed that Muslims should have the first right to the nation’s resources, PM Modi said that if Congress comes back to power, they will redistribute the nation’s wealth among Muslims, intruders and those who have multiple children.

The speech by the Prime Minister sent Congress, Islamists, Leftists and their media allies into a tizzy. Almost as soon as PM Modi delivered the speech, a flurry of lies was unleashed to claim that the Prime Minister branded all Muslims as ‘Ghuspethiyas’ or ‘intruders’ in India.

Maktoob Media, which has a history of spreading hate against Hindus and whitewashing the crimes of Islamists, published a report claiming that the speech by PM Modi was “Islamophobic” since it branded all Muslims as infiltrators and ‘those who have more children’.

On X (formerly Twitter), several Islamists lied about PM Modi calling all Muslims ‘intruders’.

The list of Islamists who spread misinformation included self-proclaimed ‘fact-checker’ Mohammad Zubair of AltNews, who dog whistles against Hindus and spreads fake news to shield Islamists regularly.

Riding on the tweet of Satish Acharya, who only makes cartoons when he has the opportunity to target PM Modi or Hindus, even Pakistani ‘journalist’ Hamid Mir claimed that PM Modi called all Indian Muslims infiltrators. He further hailed Satish Acharya for being a ‘brave journalist’.

While Islamists and so-called fact-checkers claimed that all Muslims were called infiltrators when one hears the speech by PM Modi, it becomes evident that he differentiated between Muslims and infiltrators, while saying that Congress will redistribute wealth to both these sections.

PM Modi emphasised, “They have said that if they form a government then a survey of property belonging to every person will be done. It will be checked how much gold our sisters own, how much money government employees have…They also said that gold owned by our sisters would be equally distributed. Does govt have the right to take your property? ‘Mangalsutra’ sone ki keemat ka mudda nahi hai, unke sapno se juda hua hai…”

Highlighting the same, the Prime Minister added that this means that after doing the wealth survey they will distribute it to people who have more children, to illegal migrants, and to Muslims, for whom Manmohan Singh had said they had the first right over resources.

Now, each of these elements needs to be looked at separately. When the Prime Minister spoke about ‘those with more children’, we must recall that Rahul Gandhi and Congress have been harping on ‘jitni abadi utna haq’, claiming that wealth should be redistributed according to population share. It therefore becomes obvious that those with more children would get a greater share of the redistributed wealth. That Muslims have more children compared to Hindus or any other segment of society is a fact that cannot be denied simply because the truth is deemed Islamophobic by Islamists.

Next, the PM says that Muslims would get a larger share of this ‘redistributed wealth’. Going by the statements of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress’ propensity to appease Muslims, this statement also cannot be negated. The Congress can defend itself as they deem fit, however, it is also true that so far in the speech, PM Modi has not branded all Muslims as infiltrators.

It is only after this statement and after a pause, that PM Modi mentioned infiltrators (ghuspethiyas). Which was a clear indication towards illegal migrants such as Rohingyas and Bangladeshis who have illegally squatted in India, and those who Congress appeases regularly.

These are three distinct segments mentioned by the Prime Minister in his speech, and claiming that he called all Indian Muslims as ‘infiltrators’ is a gross misrepresentation of his speech.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

News24 claims BJP leader Madhavi Latha sought reservation for all Muslims, ‘apologies’ and deletes post after the Hyderabad candidate declined making such remarks

OpIndia Staff -

‘The Kerala Story’ plot in Bihar: Sameer Alam lures and abducts a minor Dalit girl, forcibly marries her by hiding his identity, arrested while...

OpIndia Staff -

Medals of top 4 athletes at Beijing Half Marathon taken back after probe revealed that 3 African runners slowed down to let Chinese competitor...

ANI -

State govt should hand over the case to the CBI if police incapable of fair probe: JP Nadda after meeting father of Neha Hiremath...

OpIndia Staff -

Gold, silver, Mangalsutra, property will be distributed to people having more children, illegal migrants and Muslims: PM Modi slams Congress over ‘Wealth redistribution’ promise

OpIndia Staff -

Businessman Raju Hargunani repeatedly stabbed by minor Muslim boy who worked in his store causing his intestines to split out, detained

OpIndia Staff -

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor booked for carrying out false campaign against his rival Rajeev Chandrasekhar

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Police restrictions on Thrissur Pooram continue, entry of parasols prevented by commissioner, political blame game starts while CM assures ‘serious probe’

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi is ‘jumla’ and a total failure, rich people don’t get the work done by PM Modi: WWE wrestler and BJP leader Great...

ANI -

Modi 3.0: “Saffron logo” of DD News just a start, significant plans underway for MIB and Prasar Bharati to elevate DD India to a...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com