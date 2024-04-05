Friday, April 5, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMassive Covid scam in Italy to swindle EU recovery grant: 22 persons arrested for...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Massive Covid scam in Italy to swindle EU recovery grant: 22 persons arrested for siphoning over 650 million USD for luxury cars, and villas

The alleged fraud is likely to renew concerns about the misuse of the EU's 800-billion euro recovery fund to help revive the bloc's economy. Italy was the largest beneficiary of the fund, with grants of more than 194 billion euros.

ANI
Italy covid scam: 22 arrested for swindling $650 million
Representational image, created by OpIndia with Dall-E
8

Italian financial police on Thursday said that it has arrested 22 people and seized assets worth more than 600 million Euros (USD 650 million) in connection with alleged fraud linked to the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery fund, CNN reported on Friday.

Following the arrests from Italy, Austria, Romania and Slovakia and an investigation by the EU prosecutor, eight people were detained, 14 were placed under house arrest and two others were barred from practicing their profession.

The assets that were seized during dozens of raids on homes and offices included Lamborghinis, Porsches, Rolexes, Cartier jewelry, cryptocurrencies, luxury villas, and other items.

The alleged fraud is likely to renew concerns about the misuse of the EU’s 800-billion euro recovery fund to help revive the bloc’s economy. Italy was the largest beneficiary of the fund, with grants of more than 194 billion euros.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) said a criminal organization is suspected of running a fraud scheme between 2021 and 2023 to swindle Italy’s recovery packages.

In 2021, the group applied to receive non-repayable grants, the EPPO said, ostensibly to support small- and medium-sized companies, but later cooked up false balance sheets “to show that the companies were active and profitable, whereas in fact they were non-active, fictitious companies.”

After getting hold of some 600 million Euros in funds from the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), the group then transferred the funds to their bank accounts in Austria, Romania, and Slovakia, the EPPO said, CNN reported.

The prosecutor’s office claimed the group used cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence and offshore cloud servers to carry out and conceal the fraud.

The United States has also attempted to crack down on alleged fraud involving Covid-19 relief resources. A federal watchdog warned in June that the Small Business Administration distributed more than USD 200 billion in potentially fraudulent post-pandemic funds.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsItaly covid scam, EU covid recovery fund, italy covid swindling
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com