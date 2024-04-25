On 25th April, prominent YouTuber from Bihar, Manish Kashyap also known as Tripurari Kumar Tiwari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party leaders Manoj Tiwari and Anil Baluni, around 11 am. He arrived in Delhi along with Manoj Tiwari and reached the BJP office in Delhi where he was officially inducted into the party.

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆…



मनीष कश्यप BJP में शामिल, दिल्ली में मनोज तिवारी की मौजूदगी में ली पार्टी की सदस्यता – Manish Kashyap pic.twitter.com/sCdbKC3MA8 — Bharat Pulse (@BharatPulse01) April 25, 2024

Manish Kashyap who is a resident of the Bettiah district and describes himself as “Son of Bihar” had started campaigning for the West Champaran seat. He had intended to stand for office as an independent candidate in the Lok Sabha election, but he has now decided against it and joined the BJP. He had previously run as an independent candidate from Bihar’s Chanpatia assembly seat in 2020 and lost.

Manish Kashyap gained popularity after being apprehended by the police after he shared an alleged fake video of an assault on workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu. He was sentenced to around nine months in prison. Tamil Nadu had booked him under NSA charges. However, it was found that the video was created by the main accused Rakesh Ranjan Kumar, a native of Gopalganj district in rented accommodation in Patna. The YouTuber was eventually granted bail in all cases in December of last year.

With more than 8.75 million subscribers, he has a large following on YouTube and has long focused on social concerns in Bihar. He has been making videos for years which are very popular not only in Bihar but also in other parts of the Hindi-speaking regions.