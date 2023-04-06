Bihar-based YouTuber Manish Kashyap has been slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA), a Madurai Police official informed on Thursday, April 6. A special team of the TN police arrested Kashyap from Bihar. It brought him to Tamil Nadu on transit remand after the Madurai Crime Branch police registered a case against him.

Manish Kashyap who circulated fake videos of Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu was detained under NSA Act: Madurai Police official — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

Kashyap, arrested in the case related to the ‘fake videos’ of attacks on migrant workers from the state in Tamil Nadu, appeared before the Madurai district court on Wednesday and was remanded to judicial custody for 15 days.

“Manish Kashyap, who circulated fake videos of Bihari migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu has been detained under the NSA Act,” Madurai Superintendent of Police Shiva Prasad was quoted by media house as saying.

Manish Kashyap moves SC seeking interim bail, clubbing of FIRs

Kashyap, meanwhile, moved a plea in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 5, seeking interim bail and clubbing of FIRs registered against him. He moved his plea in the apex court through counsel A P Singh. “Many false FIR was registered against him in Bihar and Tamil Nadu at the behest of the present ruling government,” said Kashyap’s lawyer.

“The cases against him have been filed because he has raised the issue of violence against the Bihar-based migrant labour in Tamil Nadu on social media,” he added.

On March 18, the Bihar Police arrested YouTuber Manish Kashyap in the case of the ‘fake videos’ of attacks on migrant workers from the state of Tamil Nadu. This is days after the Police issued an arrest warrant against Kashyap and another accused Yuvraj Singh Rajput. Kashyap who was absconding in the ‘fake video’ case was arrested by the Police after he surrendered at the Jagdishpur Police Station in Bihar.

According to the reports, Kashyap surrendered as the Bihar Police conducted raids on the possible hideouts of the accused. Police on March 16 constituted a special team to ensure the arrest of the two accused. The officers also froze the bank accounts belonging to Kashyap.

The Police also stated that Kashyap, also known as Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, indulged in financial irregularities and the Police have obtained relevant evidence against his activities. Following this, the Economic Offence Unit of the Bihar Police registered an FIR against Kashyap and Yuvraj Singh and issued a warrant to arrest the two.

Police digging up old videos of Kashyap, multiple FIRs

Kashyap faces multiple FIRs in Bihar too under different criminal sections like instigating violence, rioting and economic offences.

A 4th FIR against Kashyap was registered recently by Bihar Police’s Economic Offence Wing, (EOW) over an old video where he and his associates were reportedly seen speaking about ‘celebrating the assassination of Gandhi’, and instigating communal violence by attacking places of worship.

Kashyap faces serious charges in Bihar, in addition to the NSA and other criminal sections in Tamil Nadu. He is currently lodged in Madurai central jail.