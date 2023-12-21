Bihar: Jailed YouTuber Manish Kashyap gets bail in all cases linked to fake video row

Jailed YouTuber Manish Kashyap has got bail in all the cases. Kashyap, who hails from Bihar, was put behind bars over an alleged fake video case. Kashyap will be out of jail any time now.

Kashyap’s case pertains to a complaint lodged in connection with a fake video that was uploaded on YouTube in March this year claiming that migrant workers from Bihar were being assaulted in Tamil Nadu and that they were not safe in the state.

Manish Kashyap alias Tripurari Kumar Tiwari, currently lodged in Beur jail in Patna, has got bail in all cases from the civil court.

The process of his release has started but it is believed that the same may take some time. Manish Kashyap’s friend Mani Dwivedi has also confirmed this development.

His friend said that Kashyap has already been granted bail in all the cases registered against him in Tamil Nadu. Now bail has been granted in all cases from Patna Civil Court also.

Mani said that he had also got bail from Bettiah Court. A case was pending in Patna High Court, in which bail was granted on Wednesday (20 December 2023).

According to the information, now the bail papers will go from Patna High Court to Civil Court on Thursday (21st December). There the bail will be filled and then he will be recalled from the civil court to Beur jail.

Manish will be released only after seeking permission from Beur Jail Administration, Chennai and Madurai Court. Beur jail administration has written letters to Madurai and Chennai courts regarding the release.

After this Manish Kashyap will be released from Beur jail.

A search was launched for Kashyap after the case was registered. During this period, his house was also confiscated. He surrendered on 18th March 18 2023, during the attachment-confiscation proceedings.

After this the Tamil Nadu Police took him away. At present Kashyap is lodged in Bihar jail.

On 10th November, the Madras High Court quashed detention order against Kashyap. The court had also dropped charges slapped on him under NSA by the Tamil Nadu police.

Manish Kashyap had shared an alleged fake video of assault on workers from Bihar in Tamil Nadu. However, it was found that the video was created by the main accused Rakesh Ranjan Kumar, a native of Gopalganj district in rented accommodation in Patna.

The Economic Offenses Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police had registered an FIR against Manish Kashyap. Patna Economic Offenses Unit had registered 4 cases against Manish Kashyap.

In this case, fake video of beating of 3 Bihari laborers in Tamil Nadu is involved.

At the same time, Tamil Nadu Police has registered a total of 13 cases. Manish Kashyap is named accused in 6 of these cases.

The CJI in April had questioned why NSA was imposed against Kashyap. “Why this vengeance against this man?” CJI DY Chandrachud had asked.