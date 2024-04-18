On Wednesday (17th April), a Hindu procession carried out on the occasion of Ram Navami was stopped by the Islamists in the Jalagaon region of Jharkhand’s Bokaro district as it passed by a Masjid. The Islamists are also said to have pelted stones at the Hindu participants resulting in severe injuries. As per the reports, the injured Hindus were taken to the hospital and a massive police force has been deployed at the location.

Now, stones pelted at Ram Navami procession in Bokaro, Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/4Lw20SUrdL — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 18, 2024

The incident reportedly happened at around 6:30 pm in the evening when the Hindu procession reached the local Shiv Mandir passing by the Masjid. When the procession reached close to the Masjid area, some of the Islamists stopped the procession and later pelted stones at the Hindu participants.

Chaos erupted at the spot and someone immediately called the police who reached the location with massive force. Around 12 persons from the Hindu community are believed to be injured. However, any further untoward incident was prevented given the police presence.

Meanwhile, a report by News18 claims that the Islamists also set a few vehicles on fire. However, no verification of this information has been obtained.

It is important to note that attacks on Hindu processions on the occasion of religious festivals have become a recurring issue in many states. Earlier in Ranchi, the police had inspected the locations from where the Ramnavami procession was scheduled to pass and had discovered stones placed at the terraces of the residential buildings.

The police had also issued warnings to the owners of the buildings saying that if any stone pelting happens, the owners of the properties would be held responsible.

Notably, in the year 2022, a similar incident happened in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district where one person died and 12 people sustained injuries as violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession. As many as 10 bikes and a pick-up van were set on fire during the violence by the Islamists and it took district officials and the police at least an hour to bring the situation under control.

At present, massive police force and security personnel have been deployed at the spot as tension continues to prevail. Further investigation into the case is underway.