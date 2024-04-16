On Monday (15th April), ahead of the Ram Navami festival, the Jharkhand police inspected the areas from where the Ram Navami procession is scheduled to pass through on 17th April. During the inspection, the police discovered that stones have been kept on the rooftops of several homes in the capital city, Ranchi.

As per the reports, the Police are said to have issued notices to the owners of these properties on Main Road, Lake Road, and Hind Peedhi Road. The police conducted the inspection using drone cameras, whose footage showed stones collected on the rooftops of several residential properties.

The notice issued by the police warned the owners of the properties to remove the stones from the rooftops ahead of the Ram Navami festival. “If these stones are found misused during the Ram Navami festival, the law will take strict action against the owners of the respective properties,” the notice read.

Reports mention that SSP Ranchi has issued strict instructions to the administration to keep watch and avoid any untoward incident from happening ahead of the Ram Navami festival. “The administration is quite strict regarding the security required ahead of the Ram Navami procession. If any rumors are spread or any unfavorable incident happens, the accused will immediately be sent to jail,” SSP was quoted as saying.

The massive police force is scheduled to be deployed in the city on 17th April when Hindus will conduct a peaceful procession in the city on the occasion of the Ram Navami. As per the police, any person trying to trigger communal violence in the city will be arrested.