A 24-year-old man identified as Ayan Pathan was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Thursday (18th April) for reportedly assaulting, raping, and torturing a Hindu woman by applying salt and chilli powder on her wounds and also for pouring glue in her mouth.

According to police officer Dileep Rajoriya, the accused, Ayan Pathan, was pressing the 23-year-old woman to marry her. He also quoted the woman’s mother as stating that the accused wanted their house.

The video of the victim woman is making rounds on social media in which she is seen telling that the accused had trapped her in a love affair and that he wanted her property. “I have known him for a month or two. He stays in the neighborhood. Since then he has been assaulting, raping and torturing me for the property. I am fatherless and I stay with my mother in Guna. The accused said that he loved me but later he began harassing me for my property,” the girl said.

The victim added that the accused abused her by using a leather belt and iron instrument and that he also poured salt and chili powder into her wounds. He also poured fevicol in her mouth once to make her shut her up.

As per the girl, she never complained before, given her feelings for him, but this is the third time that he brutally beat her. The girl then reached the police station and filed a complaint resulting in his arrest.

The mother of the girl meanwhile said that the girl was trapped in a love affair only for her property. She demanded the strictest punishment for the accused.

According to Dileep Rajoriya, a police officer, the victim told authorities that the accused held her hostage for a month and frequently raped her. On Tuesday (16th April) she tried to flee, but Pathan allegedly pursued and abused her.

Pathan was arrested on Wednesday (17th April) night when he was illegally supplying alcohol. The accused has been charged under Sections 376 (rape), 294 (obscene language), 323 (voluntarily causing pain), and the Excise Act. Police said they could file further charges following an investigation.