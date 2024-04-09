The Delhi High Court on Tuesday came down hard on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the Liquor Policy scam.

Making grave observations against the involvement of CM Kejriwal, the Delhi HC said the evidence shows he conspired and was actively involved in the use and proceeds of the crime.

“The evidence gathered by the ED indicates that Mr Arvind Kejriwal conspired and played an active role in the utilization and concealment of proceeds of crime. The ED’s case also suggests his involvement both in a personal capacity and as the convenor of AAP.”

The Delhi HC also dismissed the defendant’s aspersions over the statements of the approver considered in the case. The court noted, “The law of approver is over 100 years old and not one year old. it cannot be suggested that it was enacted to implicate the present petitioner (Kejriwal), says Delhi HC it reads out the verdict.”

“The investigating agency in criminal jurisprudence cannot be instructed to conduct an investigation based on the convenience of an individual. The investigation will proceed according to its own course,” the court said in the plea filed by Kejriwal.

The court said it won’t lay down different categories of laws, one for common citizens and another for granting special privileges to a Chief Minister.

Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest by ED was dismissed by the Delhi HC. The Delhi CM is currently in the Tihar Jail in the liquor policy case under judicial custody.