RJD is the biggest face of ‘jungle raj’ in Bihar, opposition demeaning Sanatan Dharma: PM Modi in Gaya

"A group has gathered where various kinds of their companions label Sanatan Dharma as dengue and malaria," PM Modi said.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi in Gaya says RJD is the biggest face of 'jungle raj' in Bihar, slams opposition for demeaning 'sanatan dharma'
Image- Moneycontrol
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Gaya, Bihar, on Tuesday, 16th April, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In his address, the Prime Minister stated that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, was the most visible face of the ‘jungle raj’ in the state. He also accused the RJD of attempting to claim credit for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s work and efforts.

“RJD has ruled Bihar for several years but they don’t have the guts to discuss the work done by their government. RJD is the biggest face of jungle raj in Bihar…RJD has given only two things to Bihar – jungle raj aur bhrashtachar,” he said. 

“Ghamandia Gathbandhan has no vision or trust. When they go on asking for votes, then do so on the work done by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Entire Bihar knows why they try and take credit for the work done by Nitish ji and the central govt,” PM Modi added.

The PM also slammed the Congress and the opposition for demeaning Sanatan Dharma and terming it ‘dengue’, and ‘malaria’. “A group has gathered where various kinds of their companions label Sanatan Dharma as dengue and malaria,” he said. Modi was pointing at Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark that he made last year that sparked huge controversy.

Prime Minister Modi also announced updates to his ‘guarantee card’, including three crore houses for the poor, free ration for the poor, free treatment for the over 70s, and PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi. “For the next five years, Modi’s ‘guarantee card’ has been updated. Three crore houses will be made for the poor, the poor will get free ration for the next five years, those above 70 years of age will receive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi will be continued. All these are Modi’s guarantees,” he said.

As per the Prime Minister, the BJP manifesto provides a roadmap for society. “Over the last decade, 10 crore women have joined self-help groups in India, with the NDA government providing over Rs 40,000 crore to these groups, transforming their fortunes,” he added.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also address public meetings in Bihar’s Purnea district. This is Prime Minister Modi’s third visit to Bihar in just two weeks. Gaya votes in the first phase on the 19th of April, while Purnea votes in the second phase on the 26th of April.

The Prime Minister will also address rallies in Balurghat and Raiganj, both in West Bengal. Both seats will vote in the second phase of the general election on April 26. Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place in seven phases. Vote counting will be held on the 4th of June.

