The Supreme Court on Monday (March 4) expressed sharp disapproval of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on Sanatana Dharma.

A bench consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was handling a petition filed by Udhayanidhi Stalin to combine the first information reports (FIR) lodged in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka over the controversial remarks made by the DMK leader.

Upon taking up the petition, Justice Datta addressed Stalin’s counsel, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, stating, “You are misusing your Article 19(1)(a) right. You are misusing your Article 25 right. And now you are invoking your Article 32 right? Do you not comprehend the implications of your statements?”

Singhvi, while clarifying that he is not defending Stalin’s remarks, highlighted that his client is facing FIRs in six different states and is merely seeking their consolidation. In response to the bench’s suggestion to approach the respective high courts, Singhvi said, “I would have to approach six high courts, constantly entangling myself…This seems like persecution before the prosecution.”

Justice Datta reiterated his disapproval of the petitioner’s remarks: “You are not an ordinary individual. You are a minister. You ought to be aware of the repercussions.”

Singhvi referred to the Supreme Court’s rulings in the cases of Amish Devgan, Arnab Goswami, Nupur Sharma, and Mohammed Zubair, where the consolidation of FIRs from multiple states was permitted. He explained that he was seeking similar relief in this case.

Following persistent persuasion by Singhvi, the bench eventually consented to review the plea and scheduled it for Friday. They requested Singhvi to submit the precedents for the record.

Udhayanidhi Stalin and his objectionable remarks on Sanatana Dharma

On Saturday (September 2), the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu said, “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona – we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely.”

“The same is the case with Santanam (Hinduism). Our first work should be to abolish/eradicate Sanatanam instead of opposing it. So, my appreciation to you all for giving an apt title to the meeting,” he stated.

Later, he went on a tirade against the Hindu civilisational religious philosophy on social media. While taking to X (formerly Twitter), Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, “Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion.”

“Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality…I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma,” he reiterated his sinister plan.