Mumbai: Hindu girl raped, forced to convert to Islam, Moshin arrested; Imran, Jafar and 3 others booked

On Friday (26th April), a case of a religiously motivated hate crime against a Hindu woman was reported from Nayanagar Police Station in the Mira Road area, Mumbai. The accused person identified as Mohsin Sheikh forced her to convert her religion to Islam after she had refused his ‘proposal’ for marriage. He also fed her some inebriated substance and raped her several times. The police arrested the accused on Sunday (28th April).

The accused along with his family members identified as Imran Bagwan, Jafar Sheikh, Mobin Sheikh, Ashfaq Sheikh and Shahjaan Sheikh who physically assaulted the girl have been booked under sections 420, 376(2)(n), 313, 354, 323, 504, 506, 34 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

As per the FIR copy obtained by OpIndia, the primary accused Mohsin Sheikh met the victim during the festival of Ganeshotsav in the year 2023 and developed a friendship with her. After a few days of normal interaction, he proposed to the girl saying that he loved her and that he wanted to spend his life with her. But the victim rejected his proposal and confirmed that she was just interested in keeping the friendship, if any.

The accused pretended to understand the point of view of the victim and agreed to be friends with her. However, he arrived at her home one day and fed her with Biryani which contained some toxic substance in it. “I thought he was offering me because we were friends. But his intentions were not good. He fed me Biryani. After that, I began feeling dizzy and after some time I zoned out. On waking after a few hours, I saw myself in a bedroom with no clothes on my body. I was raped,” the girl said in the FIR.

The accused later told the victim that he intended to marry her given she was ready to convert her religion to Islam. “He told me that he wanted me to get converted to Islam and wear a burqa and behave like Muslims. But I denied and burned the burqa,” the victim said.

FIR copy obtained by Opindia

She further mentioned that the accused had shot derogatory videos of her body parts and began blackmailing her for further sexual favours. “He kept on sexually exploiting me for several months and threatened me viral those videos if I failed to agree to what he said,” the girl added.

She further added that the accused also took her forcefully to some Masjid and often used to give her some liquid to drink. He used to hit the girl if she refused to agree with him. The accused is also said to have looted the girl for Rs 120000 and gold worth around Rs 160000.

In March this year, the accused called the girl forcefully to a lodge and again sexually assaulted her. He forced the woman to accept Islam as her new religion and get married to him. On rejecting, he brutally assaulted her and shaved her head bald. On complaining to the nearby Police station, his family members said that the accused was ready to marry the woman. However, later the family members of the accused physically assaulted her and hit her in her stomach.

The girl then immediately called the police for help and later filed a police complaint at Nayanagar police station.

The complaint has been filed against Mohsin Sheikh, Imran Bagwan, Jafar Sheikh, Mobin Sheikh, Ashfaq Sheikh and Shahjaan Sheikh under sections 420, 376(2)(n), 313, 354, 323, 504, 506, 34 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Mohsin has been arrested and as per the girl, he has confessed that he had kept relations with the girl only to fulfill his sexual desires. Further investigations are underway.