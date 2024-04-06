On Friday (5th April) Muslims in Amroha took to the streets to oppose the Congress MP candidate Danish Ali while he was going to offer namaz in the evening. The mob of Muslims angry over his candidature from the Congress party gheraoed the cavalcade of the MP and attempted to vandalise his car. The angry Muslims in the mob also raised slogans against Danish Aliu and created a huge ruckus.

Danish Ali was earlier an MP from the Bahujan Samaj Party but recently he got an MP ticket from the Congress party for the Amroha Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

MP Danish Ali, accompanied by his supporters, visited the Jama Masjid in Amroha on Friday, followed by a campaign stop in Naugaon Sadat to solicit votes from the residents. Upon his arrival at the Jama Masjid in Naugaon Sadat Nai Basti to offer prayers, his car was promptly encircled by a sizable crowd of local Muslims.

Upon finding himself surrounded, Danish Ali chose to remain seated inside the car. Amidst the commotion, a youth attempted to climb onto the car’s bonnet. However, several individuals were observed trying to calm the agitated crowd. Notably, Pratik, the son of Samarpal Singh, MLA from the Naugaon Sadat assembly seat, was seen actively working to diffuse the tension among the angry constituents.

The irate crowd demanded answers from Ali regarding his performance over the past five years, particularly his work in Naugaon Sadat. It was only after the dispersal of the assembled mob that Ali’s car was able to proceed forward. Those in the crowd recorded the entire incident on their mobile devices. Later in the evening, two videos depicting the gherao of the MP’s car circulated widely on social media platforms. It is alleged that the individuals causing the disturbance are linked to the Samajwadi Party.

The footage depicting a crowd surrounding the vehicle of MP Danish Ali is rapidly gaining traction on social media platforms. The Congress party has nominated Danish Ali as its candidate for the Amroha Lok Sabha constituency. Previously, Ali secured victory in the 2019 elections under the BSP banner. However, he faced suspension from the BSP over accusations of engaging in anti-party activities.