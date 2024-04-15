On Monday (15th April), Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat for an exclusive interview with news agency ANI and shared his views on a range of issues including Ram Mandir, upcoming elections, the opposition’s allegation of misuse of agencies, and “jailing opposition leaders”, Electoral Bonds, etc. This comes days ahead of the first phase of voting which begins on 19th April.

In the exclusive interview with ANI’s Smrita Prakash, PM Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress party for declining the invitation of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha and crying foul alleging that BJP has “politicised Ram Mandir”.

For Congress and allies opposing Ram Mandir a “political weapon”: PM Modi

He slammed the I.N.D.I. alliance for standing in the way of Ram Mandir, pre and post-Ram Janmabhoomi verdict by the Supreme Court. He charged Congress and its allies for using the Ram Mandir issue as “a political weapon”.

He pointed out, “When we were not even born when our party was not even born. At that time, this matter (Ram Janmabhoomi case) could have been dealt with in court. There could have been a solution to the problem. When India was divided, then during the time of partition, they could have decided to do so and so. That was not done. Why? Because this is like a weapon in their hands, a weapon for vote bank politics.”

PM Modi stressed that they tried to delay the judgement in the case and fearmongered about the ramifications of the development.

PM lambasted the Congress and its I.N.D.I. alliance partners for turning down the invitation of the Ram Mandir Pran Prathishtha. He took a dig at them stating that the opposition should be thankful that those who struggled and built the Ram Mandir forget their sins.

Highlighting several instances, PM Modi highlighted that the opposition always tries to mock and ridicule others and expressed surprise at their hateful behaviour.

During the interview, PM Modi recalled his spiritual journey when he had accepted to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He also recollected the struggle encountered during the entire Ram Janambhoomi/Mandir movement.

PM Modi takes Congress to cleaners for standing with DMK which was “born out of hatred for Sanatan Dharma”

PM Modi lambasted Congress and DMK over their “anti-Sanatana stance”. In a scathing attack on DMK, PM Modi said that the birth of DMK must have been in this “hatred” (hatred for Sanatan Dharma). He slammed Congress asking what was the compulsion for the grand old party to form an alliance with DMK which spewed “hatred” and “venom” against the Sanatana Dharma, as quoted by ANI.

The Prime Minister added that there is immense anger against the DMK adding that this is being transferred directly to the BJP, in a positive way. He added that this is why the people are moving towards the BJP.

When asked about the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and other ministers’ remark that the South is a separate unit and the North is a separate unit, the Prime Minister asserted that India is a country of “full diversity” adding that “diversity is our strength.”

Regarding the query about BJP’s Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai, PM Modi heaped praises at him and described him as a “very good leader”.

PM Modi also dismissed the allegations that BJP will try to impose ‘one language, one religion’ if it wins 400 seats. He added that they worship and celebrate diversity.

Opposition’s allegation of “no level playing field” is excuses for impending defeat: PM Modi

PM Modi vehemently denied the opposition’s allegations that there is a lack of level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections. He stressed that the laws were formed before his tenure and his government made efforts to strengthen institutions. He categorically rubbished these allegations as an “excuse” by the opposition for their “impending defeat”.

PM Modi emphasised that earlier people close to the Congress party became Election Commissioners, who were later given Rajya Sabha tickets and ministries.

Using the Hindi idiom, Naach na jaane aangan tera, PM Modi said. “That’s why sometimes they come up with excuses over EVM. Basically, they have already started setting a reason for their impending defeat, so the loss does not come on their side.”

Regarding the allegations that they are jailing opposition leaders, PM Modi asked, “How many opposition leaders are in jail? Can someone tell me? And are these opposition leaders only running their government? There is fear of paap (sin). What fear does an honest person have? They had put my Home Minister (Amit Shah) in Jail…when I was Chief Minister.”

Meanwhile, without taking the name of Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi pointed out that videos of one politician are doing rounds which feature him while taking a hypocritically opposite stance than what he once preached.

PM Modi slams Congress for its dismal election manifesto

PM Modi slammed the Congress party charging that its manifesto fails the aspirations of the young voters and the Indian economy.

The Prime Minister added, “This manifesto completely fails the economy. In a way, the manifesto of the opposition destroys the aspiration of the first-time voter of the country. If you do the complete analysis, then the biggest loss is for the people who are less than 25 years old. This manifesto will destroy their future. I want to make their lives better. I want to give strength to innovation in the country.”

PM Modi also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming that he would eradicate poverty with a single stroke. He said videos of one Netaji are doing rounds in which he claims to reduce poverty within no time. He added what kind of claim is this, alluding to the economic recklessness and financial unfeasibility of it. He also recalled how the Congress party has been making the same claim – the eradication of poverty – for decades.

‘Will regret it’: PM Modi slams opposition over electoral bonds scheme

PM Modi charged the opposition with spreading lies about the electoral bonds scheme and asserted that they would regret it as the country would be pushed towards black money.

He said that around 3,000 companies gave donations through the scheme and out of them only 26 faced action by probe agencies such as ED.

In a factual counter to allegations of ‘extorting money by misuse of agencies’, PM Modi highlighted that out of these 16 companies, only 37 per cent of the amount went to the BJP and 63 per cent to opposition parties opposed to the BJP.

PM Modi also asserted that the implementation of ‘One Nation, One Election’ is the “commitment” of his government. During the interview, he added that he had already prepared the roadmap for the first 100 days once the Modi 3.0 assumes power.

(With Inputs from ANI)