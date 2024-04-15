DMK was perhaps born out of their hatred for Sanatan Dharma but the Congress should be asked what was its compulsion that you are supporting people who spew venom against Sanatan, PM Modi said in his latest interview with news agency Asian News International (ANI), which will be aired at 5:30 PM today (15th April).

The Prime Minister responded to questions on various issues ranging from the Opposition’s politics around Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha to Elon Musk’s upcoming visit to India. Speaking about DMK’s anti-Hindu politics, PM Modi bit two birds with one stone saying that while DMK is known for its hatred for Sanatan Dharma, why was Congress supporting such a party.

#WATCH | "…People's anger against the DMK is getting diverted towards the BJP in a positive way" says PM Narendra Modi to ANI



On the issue of Ram Temple, "For them (opposition), it was a political weapon. Now it has been built, so the issue has gone out of their hands" says PM… pic.twitter.com/JwGzfgtWlg — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

“People’s anger against the DMK is getting diverted towards the BJP in a positive way,” he said adding that there is massive anger amongst the people against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

On Pran Pratishtha, Prime Minister Modi said that the issue of Ram Mandir was a political weapon for the Opposition. “Now that Ram Mandir is built, the issue is gone from their hands,” he told ANI in the teaser shared by the agency on X, formerly Twitter.

Elaborating on his vision for 2047, PM Modi said that his vision is to boost both, speed and scale of development. “There is an opportunity before the nation to choose between the Congress government’s model of 5-6 decades of work and BJP government’s model of merely 10 years,” he said.

#WATCH | On electoral bonds, PM Narendra Modi says, "Due to electoral bonds you are getting the trail of the money. Which company gave it? How did they give it? Where did they give it? And that is why I say when they (opposition) will think honestly, everyone will regret it (on… pic.twitter.com/M3DsIu2MWq — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

On Electoral Bonds, PM Modi responded to the allegations saying that it is due to the electoral bonds brought about by the BJP that now money trail is available as to which company donated, how and to whom. “Everyone (Opposition) will regret once they introspect with honesty,” he said.

Speaking on Elon Musk’s visit to India, PM Modi said that it is one thing that he appreciates Modi but primarily, he is a fan of Bharat.

The full interview is scheduled to be aired at 5:30 PM on 15th April, Monday.