‘After central forces leave, you will be left here with our forces’: TMC MLA intimidates voters ahead of elections, hints at ‘Khela’ of violence in West Bengal

Hamidul Rehman subtly reminded voters about the TMC's Khela of violence during the 2021 Vidhan Sabha elections and the 2023 Panchayat polls.

OpIndia Staff
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Hamidul Rehman stirred the hornet’s nest on Thursday (11th April) by threatening people against voting for the BJP.

The incident took place during a public meeting in Majhiali village in Uttar Dinajpur district of the State. During the event, Rehman was heard saying, “The central paramilitary force will be here till the 26th. After that, you will have to live with our force (referring to TMC goons).”

“Don’t dare to waste your vote and commit mischief. The central force will leave on 26th and you will be left here with our forces,” the TMC MP from the Chopra constituency was heard saying.

He further threatened, “At that time, do not complain about the tragedy that will befall your fate.” Hamidul Rehman subtly reminded voters about the TMC’s Khela of violence during the 2021 Vidhan Sabha elections and the 2023 Panchayat polls.

Earlier in March 2021, he referred to supporters of the BJP as ‘namakharam’ and announced that they would be dealt stricktly after the elections.

“Our ancestors have said don’t betray those who feed you…After polls, we will have to meet those who would cheat us. Khela Hobe (the game of violence will be played) with dishonest people. We want Didi (referring it) to be the CM”.

Following the controversy, the BJP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission of india.

Violence against BJP in Bengal

On 24th March, a mob of Trinamool Congress goons attacked several BJP workers in Mather Dighi village in Canning subdivision in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As per reports, four BJP workers were injured during the attack. Amid the violent clash, three TMC workers were also hurt. All those injured in the attack and counter-attack are now undergoing treatment at the Canning Sub Divisional Hospital.

It has come to light that the TMC goons thrashed the Mandal President of Canning Purba Mandal No 3, and several other karyakartas. According to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the condition of BJP workers Bivas Mondal and Subrata Das remains critical.

Suvendu Adhikari has accused one Hossain Sheikh, who is said to be a close aide of TMC MLA Saokat Molla, of engineering the attack. He has requested the EC to act against Sheikh immediately.

The dead body of a BJP worker, with his hands tied, was discovered in a paddy field near his residence on 23rd March morning. The incident took place in Pingla village in Kharagpur subdivision in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal. The deceased was identified as Shantanu Ghorai.

His father has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party of orchestrating the murder. While speaking about the matter to ABP Ananda, Shantanu’s father Chittaranjan remarked, “They were angry at him. He used to speak the truth openly. He had to give his life for being involved with the BJP.

He added that the TMC had previously intimidated Shantanu for speaking against TMC and supporting the BJP. The victim’s father continued, “They used to threaten the boy if they ran into him in the market or neighbourhood. They used to warn him about breaking his bones and killing him alive.”

“Shantanu used to put up flags of BJP before elections,” he added. On being asked whether the victim had been deliberately attacked before elections, Chittaranjan said ‘yes.’

OpIndia has recently reported about 5 incidents of attacks on BJP workers, mostly by goons associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress party.

