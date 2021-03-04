All political parties have up their games for the upcoming high-octane West Bengal Assembly polls. TMC getting jittery by the growing popularity of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state have started openly threatening and issuing ultimatums to voters in the state of West Bengal. Chopra’s TMC MLA Hamidul Rahman courted a controversy after he openly threatened voters during his election rally speech at Alorani Maidan in his Chopra assembly constituency on March 2.

Addressing the public in the census town in Uttar Dinajpur district in the state of West Bengal, the Trinamool MLA was heard issuing a veiled threat to the people of Bengal: “After polls, we will have to meet those who would cheat us. Khela Hobe (the game will be played) with dishonest people”.

Our ancestors have said – ‘jiska namak khate hain, uska namakharami nahi karte hain… After polls, we will have to meet those who would cheat us. Khela Hobe (the game will be played) with dishonest people. We all want to see Didi as our CM: TMC MLA Hamidul Rahman (02.03) pic.twitter.com/pfXIdUu3Gd — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

The MLA had further said: “Our ancestors have said, jiska namak khate hain, uska namakharami nahi karte hain”, roughly translated in English as “Our ancestors have said don’t betray those who feed you”, domineering to the public that this time too, “they want Didi (as Mamata Banerjee is fondly referred to) to be the CM”.

A BJP delegation reaches the Election Commission office in New Delhi to lodge a complaint against TMC MLA Hamidul Rehman over his remark at a public meeting made on March 2. pic.twitter.com/TVymusLmvR — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2021

This remark has miffed the BJP leaders in West Bengal, who have now approached the Elections Commission in New Delhi to lodge a complaint against the TMC leader.

The Election Commission of India recently announced an eight-phased Assembly poll for West Bengal beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Soon after, it was reported how the BJP office in the Baranagar area of North Parganas district in West Bengal was vandalised. The BJP had accused the TMC of being behind the vandalism. Prior to this incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lokkho Sonar Bangla raths were also damaged in West Bengal. The supporters of the Trinamool Congress had entered its warehouse and vandalised its publicity vans, the BJP had claimed. A few LEDs were also stolen from the spot. The incident took place at Kadapara in Kolkata and an official complaint was filed in this regard with the Kolkata Police.