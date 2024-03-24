On Sunday (24th March), a mob of Trinamool Congress goons attacked several BJP workers in Mather Dighi village in Canning subdivision in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

As per reports, four BJP workers were injured during the attack. Amid the violent clash, three TMC workers were also hurt. All those injured in the attack and counter-attack are now undergoing treatment at the Canning Sub Divisional Hospital.

It has come to light that the TMC goons thrashed the Mandal President of Canning Purba Mandal No 3, and several other karyakartas. According to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the condition of BJP workers Bivas Mondal and Subrata Das remains critical.

Bloodshed Returns in Bengal Politics before Lok Sabha Elections.@BJP4Bengal Karyakartas of the Canning Purba Assembly have been brutally attacked and assaulted by TMC goons. Hossain Sheikh; close aide of Canning Purba MLA; Saokat Molla; whose reputation is akin to Sheikh… pic.twitter.com/IPKZmNGAQ7 — Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) March 24, 2024

In a tweet, he said, “Bloodshed Returns in Bengal Politics before Lok Sabha Elections…I request Election Commission, if they intend to prevent the repeat of 2021 Post Poll Violence and the bloodbath of 2023 WB Panchayat Elections, the time to act is now.”

Suvendu Adhikari has accused one Hossain Sheikh, who is said to be a close aide of TMC MLA Saokat Molla, of engineering the attack. He has requested the EC to act against Sheikh immediately.

“Kindly put people like Hossain Sheikh behind the bars and keep people like Saokat Molla under observation as he possesses the machinery to rig the polls. This is the only way to ensure free and fair polls,” he said in his tweet.

Local BJP leader Bikash Sardar said, “BJP had organised a party meeting in the Jibantala-Mather Dighi area with the permission of the government. But the TMC goons entered the meeting and created unrest.

TMC blames BJP, cops intervene into the matter

On the other hand, the TMC has accused the BJP of beating its party workers.

“Our party workers were returning home on motorbikes. During that time, the BJP workers abused them with the choicest of expletives. From there the chaos started. Some of our workers were also injured due to the attack,” TMC MLA Saokat Molla alleged.

On receiving information about the incident, Canning Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ramkumar Mandal reached the spot. A large team of police was deployed to avert any law and order situation. A probe has been initiated into the matter.

OpIndia has recentlyreported about 5 incidents of attacks on BJP workers, carried out by goons associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress party.