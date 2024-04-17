Elections in West Bengal nowadays mean the use of crude bombs by political parties, mostly by Trinamool Congress workers. Often, ‘cottage industries’ making such bombs, or houses storing such bombs explode due to various accidents, which sometimes cause deaths. In the latest such incident, the intense heat of the sun caused bombs hidden in a house to burst in a massive explosion, causing panic in Murshidabad.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Nazirpur Paschim Para area of ​​Rezinagar police station in Murshidabad. On 16th April afternoon, the entire area was shaken by an explosion that took place behind a wood mill in the area. While initially people thought that an electric transformer has exploded, subsequent explosions confirmed that there were bombs. The series of explosions causes massive panic in the area.

After the blasts, it was clear that bombs were hidden there, and they spontaneously exploded due to the intense heat of sunrays. There is no report of any injuries or casualties due to the explosion. Police arrived at the scene after getting the information and started an investigation. A bomb squad has also been deployed to see if there are more bombs hidden in the area.

The explosion ahead of the Lok Sabha elections have created a fight between Congress and Trinamool Congress, with both parties blaming each other. Rezinagar Block Congress President Mintu Singh alleged that the aides of local TMC MLA Rabiul Alam Chowdhury had stored bombs behind the wood mill. And that bomb exploded in the heat of the sun. He demanded that legal action should be taken after proper investigation into the case.

However, TMC leaders have denied the charges, and alleged that Congress workers are storing bombs ahead of the elections. Murshidabad district Trinamool chairman Niamat Sheikh alleged, “Congress-backed miscreants are stockpiling bombs to terrorize the area and affect law and order before the polls.”

The police said that different types of bombs are being recovered from different parts of the district ahead of the polls. Police also added that stored bombs are exploding due to overheating. The Rezinagar incident is also believed to be similar.

In a similar development, a bag-full of socket bombs were recovered in Chakraramprasad area of ​​Sagarpara police station in Murshidabad. On the basis of information of presence of bombs, the police searched the area on Monday and recovered a bag full of fresh socket bombs from an empty field.