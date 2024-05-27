A day after Anand Ranganathan exposed the cowardice and hypocrisy of ‘journalist’ Saurabh Dwivedi, AIMIM Delhi chief Shoaib Jamai was seen instigating his radical followers against the renowned political commentator over the Nupur Sharma controversy.

In a tweet, he wrote, “I am observing that a TV panelist named Anand Ranganathan takes the name of Nupur Sharma every other day and attempts to justify her action.”

“He has also challenged some news channels to organise a debate again on the Nupur Sharma controversy,” Shoaib Jamai added.

Screengrab of the tweet by Shoaib Jamai

In a bid to unleash the ‘Sarr Tann se Juda’ mob against Ranganathan, he wrote, “The Muslim community must take note of the matter. If someone speaks in English, then, it does not imply that he is not a hate monger.”

“Security agencies must take cognisance of the motives behind his actions or those who are making him do this,” Shoaib Jamai continued.

The AIMIM Delhi Head suggested that if action is not taken against Anand Ranganathan, then, his radical followers may create unrest. “We do not want the law and order situation of the country to go haywire,” he cautioned.

The Background of the Controversy

For the uninitiated, a month ago, Dr Anand Ranganathan appeared in a podcast on RJ Raunac’s YouTube show. During the podcast interview, Dr Ranganathan questioned Lallantop about their conduct during the Nupur Sharma controversy. Dr Ranganathan questioned why Lallantop and Saurabh Dwivedi were more than happy to get Drishti IAS coaching founder, Vikas Divyakirti, on his show to present his side of the story after he received backlash for insulting the Ramayana, but did not have the courage to do the same when it came to Nupur Sharma.

Dr Ranganathan was essentially saying that Lallantop was not to ‘fact-check’ what Divyakirti said since he knows he would not receive any threats from the Hindu community, however, he was terrified to ‘fact-check’ what Nupur Sharma had said because if he were to say that what Sharma said was in accordance with Islamic doctrine, he would surely get death threats from Islamists.

Dr Anand Ranganathan too responded to the lies and chicanery by Saurabh Dwivedi of Lallantop, a month after his video calling them out went viral.

Surreal. Instead of apologising to Nupur, the cowards at @TheLallantop are claiming they didn’t fact-check her because she declined to come on their platform. Even Modi declines to come on their platform – does it stop them from factchecking him?



Here, I expose these charlatans: pic.twitter.com/DVaUDMWa7F — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) May 26, 2024

“Surreal. Instead of apologising to Nupur, the cowards at @TheLallantop are claiming they didn’t fact-check her because she declined to come on their platform. Even Modi declines to come on their platform – does it stop them from factchecking him?”, Dr Ranganathan tweeted.