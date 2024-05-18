Saturday, May 18, 2024
Swati Maliwal assault case: Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar to remain in custody, Court notes his anticipatory bail plea has become infructuous after arrest

After the conclusion of arguments, Public Prosecutor informed the court that Bibhav Kumar has been arrested at 4.15 PM. Earlier, the order was reserved.

Delhi Vigilance dept asks PWD to cancel 'illegal' allocation of Type-VI bungalow to Delhi CM’s aide: Details
Bibhav Kumar (Image- The New Indian Express)
5

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar will remain in custody after a Delhi Court junked his bail plea in the Swati Maliwal assault case. The court noted that Bibhav Kumar’s bail application has become infructuous. After the conclusion of arguments, Public Prosecutor informed the court that Bibhav Kumar has been arrested at 4.15 PM. Earlier, the order was reserved.

Earlier on Saturday, May 18, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s close aide Bibhav Kumar was detained from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house in the national capital. According to reports, the Delhi Police had information that Arvind Kejriwal’s PA was in the CM’s house itself. Later today, Bibhav Kumar was officially arrested, as informed by the Public Prosecutor.

In her complaint to the police, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal had said that Bibhav Kumar attacked her at CM Kejriwal’s residence on May 13 with “full force, slapping and kicking her in the chest and abdomen.”

Earlier, the Delhi Police on Friday took Maliwal to the CM’s residence to recreate the crime scene, an official said, adding that her statement was also recorded before a magistrate at the Tis Hazari court.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal, had recorded her statement on Friday before a magistrate at Delhi’s Tis Hazari court regarding the alleged assault by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide, Bibhav Kumar. The Delhi Police has already registered an FIR in the case, naming Kumar as the accused.

On Monday morning, Maliwal visited the Civil Lines police station in the national capital, alleging that a member of Kejriwal’s staff assaulted her at the chief minister’s official residence. In her complaint, Maliwal detailed the sequence of events, explaining that she went to the Chief Minister’s house after receiving no response from Bibhav and Kejriwal regarding some work.

