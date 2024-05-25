On Friday (24th May), Ex-AAP legislator and grandson of former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, Adarsh Shastri launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and its National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. Shashtri, who is currently with Congress, made a shocking revelation stating that Kejriwal ignored about party’s fundraising activities from Khalistani sympathisers abroad when he told him about it.

In an exclusive interview with news agency IANS, Former AAP legislator Shashtri said, ”When I was an MLA, I also managed overseas work for the Aam Aadmi Party. While visiting Gurdwaras in Canada and Germany, I was disturbed to see that we were seeking funds from Gurdwaras which had photos of Bhindranwale and Operation Bluestar terrorists. I along with Kumar Vishwas discussed it with the Chief Minister but it was ignored. What this could mean, you can interpret for yourself.”

Speaking with IANS, Shashtri also slammed Kejriwal stating, “Kejriwal exhibits megalomaniac symptoms, more than often. He thinks meeting party legislators or public representatives is below his dignity.”

He also slammed the Delhi government over the brazen assault of the party’s serving Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal inside the Chief Minister’s residence. Criticising AAP, he said a party that once boasted about women’s empowerment has stooped to a level, where women are harassed and tormented at the highest level.

Further in the interview, he came down heavily on the Delhi Chief Minister for first maintaining a deafening silence over the Swati Maliwal assault case and later deploying the party’s ‘troll army’ to back the CM’s aide Bibhav Kumar rather than ensuring justice for Maliwal.

He said, “It’s beyond comprehension how Swati Maliwal was punched and thrashed inside the Chief Minister’s residence. And, more baffling is Arvind Kejriwal’s silence on the issue and AAP brass rallying behind CM’s aide rather than seeking justice for the woman MP.”

According to the Former AAP legislator, Kejriwal’s PA Bibhav Kumar was not a commoner, rather he wielded immense influence in the CM’s office.

He added, “Bibhav served as the gatekeeper of CM house, he decided who would meet Kejriwal, what would be the agenda of discussion, and more,” however, he noted that he did not know him personally.

He was also asked whether Sunita Kejriwal’s ‘uncomforting equations’ with Maliwal led to the Rajya Sabha MP’s assault inside the CM’s house. In reply, Shashtri said that he did not know about any resentment between the two but Kejriwal must be aware of the incident that happened inside his residence.

Furthermore, he blamed the Kejriwal government for not doing enough for the security of women in the capital. He pointed out that the party had failed to utilise the Nirbhaya Fund.

Blaming Kejriwal for the ‘exodus of top leaders and founding members’ from the party, the Former AAP MLA added, “The one reason why founding members parted ways with the AAP is because of Kejriwal’s double standards and doublespeak on multiple issues.”