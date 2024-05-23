Calling Bibhav Kumar “raajdaar” (the one who keeps secret) of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Thursday alleged that the personal aide of Delhi CM Bibhav Kumar is not “ordinary personal assistance” adding that entire party is “afraid” of him.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Swati Maliwal asserted that Bibhav Kumar is a very “influential and powerful man” in the entire party.

“I have known Bibhav Kumar since 2006. Arvind Kejriwal ‘ke sabse bade raajdaar, sabse karibi aadmi iss waqt Bibhav Kumar hain.’ He is not an ordinary PA. If you see his house, his house is so luxurious, he has been given such a house, even no minister has got such a house in Delhi, so he is very influential and at present, he is a powerful man in the entire party and the entire party is afraid of him. Earlier also there was an assault case on him. There is a message at the party ‘agar Bibhav naraj hogya aapse toh fir aap khatam ho party main,” Maliwal said.

She further asserted that after the assault case, she had not received any call from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Everything is a matter of investigation. I am very cooperative with the Delhi Police. I am not giving anyone the clean chit. Because the fact is I was in the drawing room and Arvind Kejriwal was at home and I was beaten up very badly. I was literally screaming very badly but no one came to help to out. It is also a fact that despite all this happening till date, I have not received any call from Arvind ji nor has he met me till now. Arvind Ji is protecting the accused…Instructions have been given to every person in the entire party to assassinate my character. I want a proper investigation. Delhi Police should do their investigation in a free and fair manner,” she said.

Following the assault allegations levelled by Aam Aadmi Party MP Swati Maliwal against a former aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that the silence of the AAP chief on this matter shows his stance about the issue of the safety of women.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has accused party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s former personal secretary Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Bibhav Kumar lodged a counter-complaint with the police on Friday, accusing Maliwal of gaining ‘unauthorised entry’ into the CM’s Civil Lines residence and ‘verbally abusing’ him.

A case was filed against Bibhav Kumar and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case based on Maliwal’s complaint. Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday, May 19, and is currently in police custody.

