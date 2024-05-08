Wednesday, May 8, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAstraZeneca says it is withdrawing its COVID-19 vaccines globally: This is the reason behind...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

AstraZeneca says it is withdrawing its COVID-19 vaccines globally: This is the reason behind it and no, it is not ‘rare side effects’

"As multiple, variant COVID-19 vaccines have since been developed there is a surplus of available updated vaccines," AstraZeneca said. The drugmaker stated that the vaccine was no longer in production and could no longer be used. The vaccine will be withdrawn similarly in all other countries that have been using it.

OpIndia Staff
AstraZeneca says it is withdrawing its COVID-19 vaccines globally: This is the reason and no, it is not 'rare side effects' (Image: Reuters)
11

On Tuesday (7th May), AstraZeneca announced that it has begun the global withdrawal of its COVID-19 vaccine due to a “surplus of available updated vaccines” since the epidemic. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker also said that it would revoke the vaccine Vaxzevria’s marketing authorisations in Europe.

“As multiple, variant COVID-19 vaccines have since been developed there is a surplus of available updated vaccines,” AstraZeneca said. The drugmaker stated that the vaccine was no longer in production and could no longer be used. The vaccine will be withdrawn similarly in all other countries that have been using it.

The application to withdraw the vaccine was submitted on 5th March of this year and came into effect on Tuesday.

Notably, AstraZeneca is facing a lawsuit over claims that its COVID-19 vaccine, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford, caused death and serious injury, including TTS (Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome), which causes blood clots and low blood platelet counts. The manufacturer, however, has stated that the decision to withdraw Covishield is not connected to the lawsuit.

In a statement, AstraZeneca said: “…over 6.5 million lives were saved in the first year of use alone and over three billion doses were supplied globally. Our efforts have been recognised by governments around the world and are widely regarded as being a critical component of ending the global pandemic. As multiple, variant Covid-19 vaccines have since been developed, there is a surplus of available updated vaccines. This has led to a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied. AstraZeneca has therefore taken the decision to initiate withdrawal of the marketing authorisations for Vaxzevria within Europe.”

“We will now work with regulators and our partners to align on a clear path forward to conclude this chapter and significant contribution to the Covid-19 pandemic,” it added.

The UK-based pharmaceutical company collaborated with the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine maker, to supply the Covishield vaccine to the Indian government.

In a recent statement in a UK court AstraZeneca admitted that the AZ vaccine can, in very rare cases, cause TTS. The causal mechanism is not known. “Our sympathy goes out to anyone who has lost loved ones or reported health problems. Patient safety is our highest priority, and regulatory authorities have clear and stringent standards to ensure the safe use of all medicines, including vaccines,” AstraZeneca said in a statement.

It is notable that the chances of rare side effects of possible TTS or blood clotting are just 3-4 cases in a million-strong population, and the effects are seen within a few weeks of vaccination, that too after the first dose itself.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Will drive Ram out of those who say Jai Shri Ram: Samajwadi Party chief’s close aide openly threatens Hindus, gives bizarre excuse after Netizens...

OpIndia Staff -

Samajwadi Party supporter raises ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan during campaigning in Azamgarh, small children heard repeating after him, party calls it fake

OpIndia Staff -

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Basit Dar among two terrorists neutralised in an encounter in Kashmir’s Kulgam, had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Missionary school teacher and principal booked for objecting to a pupil’s tilak, cutting his Sanatan braid

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Irtiqua Sakib stabs wife inside café in Kolkata, chases and finally kills her on road

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader threatens Somaiya Trust after they fire pro-Hamas principal, says they will face consequence after his party ‘comes to power in Oct 2024’

OpIndia Staff -

Noida: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s son caught on camera assaulting a Petrol pump staff, father also booked for threatening employees

OpIndia Staff -

Boycott of Israel, Sharia compliant ‘pension for Muslims’ and more: Read how Muslim vote bank is now dictating UK politics

OpIndia Staff -

OpIndia impact: Somaiya School sacks Parveen Shaikh as principal over pro-Hamas, pro-Zakir Naik views. Read Trust statement

OpIndia Staff -

Pro-Palestine protests now spread to Europe’s Universities and so does the crackdown, Dutch police breaks up pro-Palestinian camp at Amsterdam University 

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com