Wrestler Bajrang Punia has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after he refused to give a dope sample during the trials held at Sonipat in March. Notably, on 10th March 2024, Punia suffered a crushing 1-9 defeat against Rohit Kumar in the men’s freestyle 65kg semifinal. After losing the bout, Punia refused to give his urine sample for a dope test and stormed out of the premises of the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The NADA officials tried to take a sample from Bajrang Punia for a dope test, but he left even without competing for the third-fourth place bout.

The provisional suspension is related to Bajrang Punia’s refusal to provide dope samples during the selection trials held on 10th March. According to the procedure, NADA had to provide an explanation to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regarding why one athlete did not provide his sample. During this process, WADA and NADA had an extensive discussion, after which WADA directed NADA to issue a notice to Punia explaining why he refused the test.

On 23rd April, NADA issued a notice to Bajrang Punia asking him to reply by 7th May. As per reports, so far Bajrang Punia has not replied to the notice and hence has been provisionally suspended.

In its communication dated 23rd April, NADA said, “With subject to paragraph 4:1:2 below and in accordance with article 7.4 of the NADR 2021, you are immediately provisionally suspended from participation in any competition or activity prior to the final decision reached at a hearing in this matter.”

As per reports, the suspension letter was addressed to the now-defunct ad hoc committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), rather than the federation recognised by the United World Wrestling (UWW).

Punia, who had previously shared a video alleging expired dope collection kits a couple of months ago, refused to comply with the dope control officer’s (DCO) order on the pretext that NADA officials were yet to respond to his concerns. The DCO’s report noted that he left despite being informed that refusal to provide a dope test would result in a notice for violating anti-doping rules.

The DCO’s report said, “Punia, surrounded by his supporters, continuously repeated his statement and immediately left the venue refusing to give dope sample.”

Bajrang Punia has been asked to send a written explanation by 7th May for refusing to provide his urine sample along with supporting documents.

The letter said, “If you do accept the consequences, the case will be resolved without further disciplinary proceedings, subject to the right of appeal. If you disagree, the matter will be referred for adjudication to the anti-doping disciplinary panel.”

Earlier, Punia had undergone training in Russia to prepare for the trials which are being organised by the IOA ad-hoc panel. Pertinent to note that if the charges stay, that is, the provisional suspension is not lifted, Punia will be barred from selection trials scheduled to be held sometime next month.

So far, no Indian wrestler has won a quota in the 65kg category. Sujeet Kalkal will represent India at the World Qualifiers scheduled to begin in Istanbul on 9th May.

Meanwhile, as per the India Today report, despite losing the qualification match in India, Bajrang might be invited to the 31st May trials at the World Qualifiers to challenge the winner of the 65kg category as he was a medallist in the Tokyo Olympics.