On 27th May, just five days before Punjab is scheduled to vote in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in the seventh and last phase, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader from Delhi, Tajinder Bagga released an objectional video, allegedly of Aam Aadmi Party minister Balkar Singh. As per Bagga, in the video, Balkar Singh was seen engaging in explicit sexual activity with a female job seeker during a video call.

Incidentally, AAP is already facing scrutiny for its conduct towards women following allegations of assault on AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Source: X

Punjab’s political atmosphere is already charged as polling dates are not far. According to Bagga, the 21-year-old woman approached Balkar Singh for a job. Responding to her, Balkar Singh allegedly asked her to remove her clothes during the video call promising job opportunities in return. Bagga shared part of the video and said he could not share the whole video due to the explicit nature of the content.

In a video statement, Bagga demanded immediate and strict action from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on the matter. He demanded the expulsion of Balkar Singh from his ministerial position within 24 hours. Bagga said, “Sack Balkar Singh within 24 hours or else you will have to face angry consequences of people in upcoming Punjab elections.”

Opposition leaders demanded expulsion of Balkar Singh

Opposition leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, expressed shock and demanded the immediate dismissal of the AAP leader. Majithia pointed out that another AAP leader Lal Chand Kataruchak is facing similar charges.

Majithia said, “But the Chief Minister wants to save Balkar Singh because Balkar Singh is the Minister of Local Bodies and is earning good money for the government due to which no action is being taken. Punjab is the land of gurus pirs, can there be representatives of the public who are doing unethical work in this land? I want to ask Bhagwant Maan, why despite all this evidence no action is being taken against anyone. The Chief Minister of the state says that it is not his duty to protect the dignity of the daughters and sisters of Punjab.”

Sukhpal Khaira said, “I’m shocked, appalled & saddened at the shameless attitude of Bhagwant Mann for protecting & shielding characterless Ministers like Balkar Singh & Lal Chand Kataruchak whose sex tapes have emerged in public domain. The latest sleazy sex tape of Minister Balkar Singh has put Punjab to shame. Isn’t this the worst third degree of immortality in politics? Was this the BADLAV promised by Arvind Kejriwal to appoint such filthy Ministers? I urge Bhagwant Mann that if he has an iota of morality left in him and his so-called revolutionary Aam Aadmi Party, he should immediately dismiss both Balkar Singh and Kataruchak.”

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 polling in Punjab

Polling for all 13 seats and one seat in Chandigarh during the ongoing elections will be held on 1st June, the last phase of Lok Sabha polls 2024. Congress, AAP, SAD and BJP are contesting the elections independently in the state. The results of the General Elections will be announced on 4th June.