A case of Dalit oppression has come to light from Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. In this case, four accused from the Muslim community have been accused of kidnapping and attempting to rape a minor Dalit girl. The kidnapping of the girl was apparently done at gunpoint. The family members who went to rescue the victim were subjected to caste based abuses and were given death threats by the accused. The incident took place on Monday (May 20, 2024). Police have arrested 2 accused in the case and search is on for the absconding accused. The matter is under investigation.

This incident took place in Deoraniyan police station area of ​​Bareilly. On Wednesday (May 22, 2024), the victim’s father lodged a complaint in the police station in this regard. In his complaint, he told that there was a program at his house on 20th May. The same night, their 16-year-old daughter was going to her uncle’s house at around 11:30 PM, when the victim met Rashid on the way. He showed a gun to the minor, and took her with him to a garden. Here, the accused molested the minor, and even tried to rape her. It is alleged that Rashid had also called his accomplices Ashfaq and Ishaq’s son Nanne to the spot.

All these accused allegedly tried to take the victim to some other place from there. It is further stated in the complaint that Rashid’s father Nanhe also reached the spot. He started asking the accused to take the victim somewhere far away as soon as possible. Meanwhile, after the victim didn’t reach her home for a long time, her family members, and the relatives who had come to the program, started searching for her. Some people went towards the forest while searching. Before the accused could succeed in taking the victim somewhere else, the girl’s family reached there.

The accused became enraged after seeing the victim’s family members. The accused used Casteist abuses against the victim’s family members and threatened that if any action is taken, they will kill them. The victim’s family members took the help of ‘dial 112’ service of Police and somehow rescued the minor. Seeing the police being called, the accused fled from the spot. While leaving, Rashid showed the gun to the victim’s father and said, “If you open your mouth anywhere, we will kill you.”

The complainant said he is scared and demanded strict action against the accused. Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR under sections 363, 354 (b), 504 and 506 of the IPC along with POCSO and SC/ST Act. Rashid, Ashfaq, Nanhe and Nanne have been named in the FIR.

On Friday (May 24, 2024), the patrolling police force received information about the presence of the accused at one place. They raided the place and arrested Rashid and his father Nanhe. Both have been sent to judicial custody. The search is on for other absconding accused. OpIndia has the FIR copy.