Bihar: Govt teacher arrested for violating MCC by telling students nobody should vote for PM Modi, arrest after parents of students file complaint

A government school teacher from Bihar was arrested after he violated the Model Code of Conduct during the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Harendra Rajak was arrested after he told the students of his class that nobody should vote for PM Modi. The parents of the students filed a complaint, following which an FIR was lodged.

Muzaffarpur SSP Rakesh Kumar told Times of India that Rajak was arrested because he violated the model code of conduct after an FIR was filed by District Education Officer (DEO) Ajay Kumar Singh.

Harendra Rajak was posted at a Government Secondary School at Amrakh in Kurhani Block, Bihar. The family members of several students submitted a written complaint to the police after Rajak repeatedly told the students that nobody should vote for Narendra Modi since food grains unfit for human consumption were being distributed by his government under the free ration scheme.

Times of India quoted the SSP, Rakesh Kumar saying that there were several boys and girls from the school who confirmed to the police that Rajak was making such statements inside the classroom. He further said that action was taken because the model code of conduct during the polls forbids any government official from speaking for or against any political party, affecting the polls.

Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to regulate the behaviour of political parties and candidates during elections. The Purpose of the Model Code of Conduct is to prevent misuse of power by ruling parties and curb corrupt practices.