According to authorities on 18th May, a Hindu girl was abducted by Mohammad Nizamuddin and his family members to force her into marriage and push her to embrace Islam in Supaul, Bihar on 10th May, reported First Bihar. The incident pertains to the Triveniganj police station area. The cops took Nizamuddin’s father Mohammad Salauddin into custody on the night of Tuesday, 14th May. He was interrogated and then sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the hunt is underway to nab six other perpetrators who are absconding.

The victim is a resident of ward number 5 of Mangal Bazar which falls under the jurisdiction of Triveniganj police station. Sita Devi, victim’s mother, who lives in ward number five of the municipal council neighbourhood, in First Information Report number 176/24 registered in the police station stated that her 22-year-old daughter Shruti Raj, also known as Khushi, has not returned home since 10th May at around 7 o’clock in the evening. After a thorough search, it was discovered that Mohammad Nizamuddin, also known as Gulab, the 26-year-old son of Mohammad Salauddin deceived her under the pretext of love and called her to the Champawati temple situated at Mangal Bazar in the name of marriage.

The girl was kidnapped as soon as she reached there. Sita Devi charged that Mohammad Nizamuddin’s father Mohammad Salauddin, mother Shahjahan, brothers Waseem Akram, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Mohammad Ziauddin as well as sister Fehmida Nasreen, all of whom live in municipal council ward number 4 along with their relatives, took her daughter with devious objectives to pressurise her to wed their son and convert to Islam.

She was looking for her missing daughter when she came to know about the information. They conspired with their relatives to carry out their evil plan. Triveniganj police station in-charge Ramsevak Rawat conveyed that a case has been registered and Mohammad Salauddin has been apprehended. The cops are conducting raids to capture the rest of the culprits. He assured that Mohammad Nizamuddin and the young woman would also be found soon.