Tuesday, May 21, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBihar: RJD candidate and daughter of Lalu Yadav accused of booth raiding, post-poll violence...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bihar: RJD candidate and daughter of Lalu Yadav accused of booth raiding, post-poll violence leaves one dead

The clash between BJP and RJD escalated on Tuesday morning, leaving one dead and two others injured.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar: RJD candidate and daughter of Lalu Yadav accused of booth raiding, post-poll violence leaves one dead
Rohini Acharya, police pacify situation in Saran, images via Navbharat Times and
14

On Tuesday (21st May), a clash broke out between BJP and RJD workers in Chapra in Saran district of Bihar. The incident occurred in the aftermath of Rohini Acharya’s (daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav) visit to a polling station in Chapra.

As per reports, the locals have accused the Acharaya of booth raiding and misbehaving with voters at a polling booth in the city on Monday (20th May). This led to a ruckus, following which the daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav left the scene.

The clash between BJP and RJD escalated on Tuesday morning, leaving one dead and two others injured. The deceased was identified as Chandan Yadav. The other injured victims include Manoj Yadav and Guddu Yadav.

The unidentified accused opened fire at the victims. On learning about the incident, the police reached the crime spot and pacified the situation.

Reportedly, the internet has been suspended for 2 days and two people have been detained in connection to the unrest.

While speaking about the matter, Saran SP Gaurav Mangla informed, “Action has been taken against those who instigated this incident. The Internet has been banned for two days.”

Voting was conducted in Saran on Monday (20th May) during the 5th phase of look Sabha elections. The RJD candidate Rohini Acharya has been fielded against sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termslalu prasad yadav, rohini yadav, rjd
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Realisation is same as jail’: Delhi HC reduces life sentence of 5 JeM terrorists to 10 years, cites Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s ‘Crime and Punishment’

OpIndia Staff -

Windows PC will take screenshot of all activities, will use ‘photographic memory’ of AI to ‘Recall’ and search anything and everything: Satya Nadella explains

Anurag -

Pune hit-and-run case: Killer was driving Porsche without registration for 2 months, Devendra Fadnavis tells police chief to take strict action

OpIndia Staff -

Swati Maliwal warns AAP for calling her a ‘BJP agent’, says she will take Kejriwal and Co. to court for every lie spread against...

ANI -

‘I owe a lot to one organisation’: Retiring Calcutta HC judge thanks RSS for shaping his personality, instilling patriotism

OpIndia Staff -

After Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, AAP’s Chief Media Coordinator Vikas Kumar under the scanner: Times Now crew files complaint that he assaulted them

OpIndia Staff -

Rohingya Muslims continue persecution of Hindus and Buddhists in Myanmar: Over 5,000 houses torched amid escalating communal tensions

OpIndia Staff -

Why deceased Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was known as ‘The Butcher of Tehran’: An insight into the brutal past of a dictator

Shraddha Pandey -

‘Confused’ Gauhar Khan alleges deprivation of voting rights, vents anger at authorities, only to find her name on the voter list at old address

OpIndia Staff -

Jaipur Police arrests serial rape accuser Bhavna Sharma who filed 14 rape cases since 2016: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com