On Tuesday (21st May), a clash broke out between BJP and RJD workers in Chapra in Saran district of Bihar. The incident occurred in the aftermath of Rohini Acharya’s (daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav) visit to a polling station in Chapra.

As per reports, the locals have accused the Acharaya of booth raiding and misbehaving with voters at a polling booth in the city on Monday (20th May). This led to a ruckus, following which the daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav left the scene.

The clash between BJP and RJD escalated on Tuesday morning, leaving one dead and two others injured. The deceased was identified as Chandan Yadav. The other injured victims include Manoj Yadav and Guddu Yadav.

The unidentified accused opened fire at the victims. On learning about the incident, the police reached the crime spot and pacified the situation.

Reportedly, the internet has been suspended for 2 days and two people have been detained in connection to the unrest.

While speaking about the matter, Saran SP Gaurav Mangla informed, “Action has been taken against those who instigated this incident. The Internet has been banned for two days.”

Voting was conducted in Saran on Monday (20th May) during the 5th phase of look Sabha elections. The RJD candidate Rohini Acharya has been fielded against sitting BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.