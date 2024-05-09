Thursday, May 9, 2024
HomeWorldCanadian bank faces money-laundering probe over allegations of drug traffickers using the bank to...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Canadian bank faces money-laundering probe over allegations of drug traffickers using the bank to launder money from sale of Fentanyl in USA

On 2nd May, the Canadian Bank regulator fined the bank equivalent of USD 6.7 million as it failed to report suspicious activities and document risks related to terrorist activities and money laundering.

OpIndia Staff
TD Bank was being used by criminals to launder money
Criminals and drug traffickers were using TD Bank and other banks for money laundering (Image: Equitypandit)
7

On 2nd May, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Canada’s TD Bank is being probed in a money laundering case. Following the report, the stock price of the Bank dropped by 1%. As per the report, the Justice Department was investigating the bank’s finances and the focus of the investigation into the bank’s internal controls was on how the crime groups from China and drug traffickers used the bank to launder money from the sale of fentanyl in the US.

The investigation into the bank’s operations was initiated after investigating agencies uncovered an operation in New Jersey and New York, where hundreds of millions of dollars were laundered via TD and other banks. This money was earned by the drug traffickers from the sale of illicit narcotics. Prosecutors alleged that TD employees received bribes from the criminals.

In the past couple of decades, TD has become one of the largest regional banks in the US with a series of acquisitions of other financial institutions. In early 2024, TD Bank bought Tennessee’s First Horizon in a USD 13.4 billion deal. Regulators, however, have suspicions that the money laundering activities could have helped speed up the deal.

The sale of First Horizon Bank was barred by the regulators over concerns of suspicious customer transactions. Since then, TD has been quiet on the status of the investigation.

Last year TD disclosed that the bank’s operations were under investigation. However, it was only revealed recently that the focus of the probe was on money laundering operations by drug traffickers and criminals. On 30th April, the bank stated that there were three ongoing investigations against TD in money laundering matters in the US. USD 450 million has been set aside by the bank to resolve one of these investigations and there is a possibility that the bank may face more penalties.

In another statement on 3rd May, Bharat Masrani, CEO of TD, said, “Criminals relentlessly target financial institutions to launder money and TD has a responsibility and an obligation to thwart their illegal activity. I regret that there were serious instances where the Bank’s AML program fell short and did not effectively monitor, detect, report or respond.”

As of now, the US Justice Department is investigating how Chinese drug traffickers allegedly used TD and other banks’ operated to launder at least USD 653 million from fentanyl sales.

On 2nd May, the Canadian Bank regulator fined the bank equivalent of USD 6.7 million as it failed to report suspicious activities and document risks related to terrorist activities and money laundering.

Speaking to The Star, National Bank analyst Gabrial Dechaine said that total penalties in money laundering cases might cost TD Bank as much as CAD 2 billion. Explaining how such activities take place in the banks, Calgary-based anti-money launching compliance and investigations consultant Stephen Scott asserted that it only takes one person per branch to initiate such illegal activities. “It comes down to training and hiring the right people,” he said.

Last week, Canada’s financial-crime watchdog Fintrac also issued a penalty against TD amounting to CAD 9.2 million as it failed to comply with anti-money-laundering and terrorist financing measures. Other banks that were fined by the watchdog were CIBC and RBC with CAD 1.3 million and CAD 7.5 million respectively.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Jharkhand: Akhtar Ansari brutally kills his tribal wife, caught while trying to burry the body with his brother-in-law Sanaullah Ansari

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad Court upholds tenets of Islam to deny live-in relationship rights to previously married Muslim, says illicit relationships prohibited by Islamic law

OpIndia Staff -

‘If left to Congress there would be no country for Hindus’: BJP tears into Congress after EAC-PM study shows Hindus in India shrunk 8%

ANI -

Instagram influencer Bhupendra Jogi, whose reel mocking Dhruv Rathee went viral, attacked by unknown assailants: Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Minor Hindu girl’s body, chopped into two, found near railway tracks; family says Fariyad took her to mosque and converted her to Islam...

OpIndia Staff -

Hindu temple attacked in Trinidad, idols smashed, premise vandalised in Curepe city

OpIndia Staff -

Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Army to stop importing ammunition from next financial year as India now capable of manufacturing all it requires domestically

OpIndia Staff -

Ex-Pakistani Army commando and Pakistani terrorist among three terrorists who attacked the IAF convoy in Poonch: Identity and pictures released

OpIndia Staff -

‘US neither understands, nor respects the sovereign Indian state’: Russia slams Biden govt over Pannun blame, reports on ‘religious freedom’

ANI -

Islamist mob launches a deadly attack on Prerna Peeth Nishkalki Temple in Ahmedabad: Several idols of deities vandalised in ‘pre-planned attack’, says VHP

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com