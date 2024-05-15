A bedsheet (Chadar) vendor named Rahat has been booked in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district on charges of raping a widow who had gone to a Dargah for Ziyarat. The accused also threatened the victim that if she shared her ordeal with anyone, he would kill her.

As per reports, the victim went to a Dargah named ‘Bade Sarkar’ with her daughter to do Ziyarat. The accused, Rahat, has a shop in the Dargah complex and sells ‘Chadar’ and sweets that are offered at Dargah. He is accused of raping new girls daily on the pretext of treatment. The complaint in this matter was submitted on Monday (13th May) after which Police registered an FIR. They have initiated an investigation to probe the allegations.

According to media reports, the victim filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station of Badaun district on Monday. In her complaint, the victim stated that she is a widow and is originally a resident of Bijnor district. She is the mother of a 6-year-old girl. She has been coming to the Badaun’s Bade Sarkar Dargah with her daughter for about a year. Within the premises of this shrine, a youth named Rahat has set up a shop. He sells Sinni (sweets offered at the shrine) and Chadar.

As per the complaint, around 15 days ago Rahat coaxed the victim and took her to his room where he raped her. When the victim protested against his advances, the accused hurled abuses at her and brutally assaulted her. When she cried for help, she was gagged and a cloth was stuffed in her mouth. After raping her, Rahat threatened the victim and said, “If you do not obey me in the future, I will kill you.” Describing herself as helpless, the victim has also mentioned that there is a threat to her life from the accused.

बदायूं

पूरा मामला बदायूं की लालपुर स्थित पुलिस चौकी का है।@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/6GK2Pr07Mf — vip news buduan (@Prashan44910251) May 14, 2024

The complaint further stated that Rahat calls new girls every day and rapes them on the pretext of Ziyarat and when the victims protest or cry for help, they are brutally assaulted. According to the victim, Rahat brazenly claims that he bribes the police.

Describing herself as scared, the woman has appealed to the police for the safety of her daughter’s life and property. The police have filed a case against Rahat and are investigating the case. OpIndia has accessed the complaint copy.

The accused in the Badaun double murder case also used to visit this Dargah

It is pertinent to note that on 19th March 2024, 2 minor Hindu boys were brutally murdered by slitting their throats in the Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. The deceased victim’s third brother was also injured in the barbaric attack.

In the Badaun double murder case, the police had killed the main accused Sajid in an encounter on 20th March, while Javed, who was absconding and had a reward of Rs 25,000, was later apprehended from Bareilly. Both the murderers in this case are real brothers. As per the information gathered by OpIndia, it had come to light that the family members of the main accused used to take him to this Bade Sarkar Dargah since childhood.

Back then, Sajid’s grandmother had also claimed that her grandson’s mental illness was treated after they had taken him to this dargah since his childhood days.

His entire village had also described themselves as devotees of the Bade Sarkar dargah. It is located just a few minutes away from the place where both the minor Hindu boys were brutally killed.

In the latest case, the victim has also admitted that she and many other women are getting ‘treatment’ at this dargah.