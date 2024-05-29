If PM Modi’s sharp attacks on Congress were not enough, the Congress party also fears his silence as its delegation exhorted the Election Commission to intervene and expressed concerns over the potential ramifications of PM Modi’s ‘silence vow’ on the eve of crucial electoral events.

A delegation from the Indian National Congress has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take action regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned “Maun Vrat” (vow of silence). Modi previously announced that after the campaigning for the 7th and final phase, he would travel to Kanyakumari for meditation.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, speaking on behalf of the delegation, voiced concerns about the potential impact of Prime Minister Modi’s ‘silence vow’ on the eve of critical electoral events.

In a statement to ANI after the delegation met with the Election Commission, Singhvi outlined their main concerns. “We informed the Election Commission that during the 48-hour silence period, no one should be permitted to campaign, either directly or indirectly,” he stated. Singhvi emphasized that while the Congress has no issue with any leader’s actions, it is crucial to prevent such actions from becoming a form of indirect campaigning during the vital silence period.

The Congress delegation expressed their grievances regarding PM Modi’s announcement to start the “Maun Vrat” on the evening of May 30, coinciding with the beginning of the silence period. “The silence period is from 7 PM on May 30 until June 1. This violates the Model Code of Conduct,” Singhvi stressed. He further claimed that such tactics are either intended to continue campaigning indirectly or to keep the Prime Minister in the spotlight, potentially influencing voter sentiments unfairly.