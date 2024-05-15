Cow smuggler Jamiruddin Qureshi arrested in the murder case of Jaunpur journalist Ashutosh Srivastava

On Monday (13th May), a 43-year-old journalist, Ashutosh Srivastava, was shot dead in the Shahganj area of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. At around 9.30 am, unidentified assailants shot him at the intersection near Jaunpur-Shahganj Road when he was on his way to Imranganj market. A day later, the brother of the deceased journalist filed a complaint against 4 named individuals and 5 other unidentified persons. The accused named in the FIR include Nasir Jamal who is a relative of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi.

Based on the complaint, the Police registered an FIR and arrested Jamiruddin Qureshi, an accused named in the FIR. The Police nabbed him from the Bhiwandi area of Mumbai and further legal action is being taken to bring him to Jaunpur.

According to reports, the arrested accused Jamiruddin Qureshi is a history sheeter and a notorious cow smuggler. He is an accused in 16 cases. According to the Police, he is the mastermind in the murder case of journalist, Ashutosh Srivastava.

Shahganj Deputy SP stated that Jamiruddin Qureshi has been arrested with the help of Maharashtra Police. Currently, he has been kept in the Bhiwandi police station. The Jaunpur Police has left for Mumbai to take Jamiruddin on transit remand. More revelations are expected in the case after his interrogation.

Meanwhile, Jaunpur Police has intensified their search to nab the other accused in the journalist’s murder case. They have formed multiple teams who are searching the attackers in different parts of the country.

According to the statement released by the sister-in-law of the deceased journalist, the Police had called Ashutosh to the Police station a week ago where they told him that he should stay at his home as there was a danger to his life.

It is said that two shooters were after his life but Srivastava refused to stay at home and continued to go out for work every day. Nonetheless, after learning that his life was in danger, he had sought protection from the police.

On the day of the incident, Ashutosh left after having breakfast at 9 am and stated that he would have dinner after returning home. The name of the main accused in his murder is Nasir Jamal, who is a relative of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. According to locals, Ashutosh was continuously writing news against cow smugglers, which angered them.