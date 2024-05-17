Congress prince Rahul Gandhi-led foot march Bharat Jodo Yatra phases one and two were in the news for all the wrong reasons. Now, an ardent supporter of Congress who came to India from Switzerland only to partake in the Yatra has exposed the truth behind the façade of “Mohabbat ki Dukaan”.

In an interview with Organiser, Nitin Parmar, who was a businessman in Switzerland, said he returned to India to join Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Yatra’ which began on 23rd August 2022 over alleged ‘threat’ to democracy. Parmer, who had been a part of the 91-day journey said that he had to face discrimination since he belongs to the Dalit community. Moreover, Nitin Parmar said that he faced exploitation due to his foreign background. He talked about the arrogance of the party leadership. Notably, Nitin Parmar’s father Karsandas Ukabhai Parmar was Lok Sabha MP.

The ”Democracy Khatre Mein Hai” fearmongering by YouTubers like Dhruv Rathee and Congress influenced Nitin Parmar to join Bharat Jodo Yatra only to witness a nightmare

Speaking to Organiser, Parmar recalled that he used to watch videos of propagandists like Dhruv Rathee and was influenced by Rahul Gandhi’s political approach. He was convinced that the Indian democracy would falter under the Modi government. When Bharat Jodo Yatra was announced by the Congress party, Nitin Parmer decided to join the Yatra, however, he faced immense difficulties in doing so.

“Upon his return to India in October, Parmar found himself embroiled in an administrative maze in the Congress party. Coordinators in Karnataka and Telangana offered vague responses, leading to last-minute changes in his joining location. Despite the hurdles, Parmar finally gained entry to the Yatra from Nanded, Maharashtra,” the Organiser report reads.

He said that most of the Yatra participants were more interested in catching a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi than the purpose of the Yatra. As the yatra entered Madhya Pradesh, there was no coordinator and Parmar had to invoke his father’s name to get and recount his journey from Switzerland to get access to a luxury bus. He was also allegedly bullied as a foreigner after he raised an objection over his missing track pants.

“Nobody is a follower, everyone is a leader” in Congress

Recalling Congress motormouth and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay Singh’s arrogance, Parmer said that Singh and his father were friends, however, Singh behaved as if he did not even know him when he raised concerns about the behaviour of party workers. He added that Congress leaders behaved as if they were doing an “upkar” [favour] by allowing people to join the Yatra.

“Ideally, they should have considered my efforts to travel from Europe to India for the yatra, rather than my family’s political history. If I compare this with the BJP, whose events I have attended, it is a completely wonderful experience, from the welcome to everything, it is something very down to earth,” Parmar said.

Highlighting the sharp contrast in the attitude of Congress and BJP, Parmar said that BJP has rooted volunteers regardless of being in power while Congress, eve though not in power, is rude and arrogant. “Our Prime Minister once described this ‘arrogant’ nature as ‘Ghamandiya,’ and it is still accurate today. This arrogance is what is causing the Congress to break apart. Nobody is a follower, everyone is a leader,” Parmar asserted.

The extravagance of VVIP camps vs low hygiene commoners camp

Parmer recalled that there were two types of camps in the Yatra, Type 1 for VVIPs and Rahul Gandhi, and Type 2 for the ordinary participants. He claimed that the VVIPs camp had a “picnic-like atmosphere” and were loaded with amenities surpassing even those of five-star hotels.

While VVIP camps had an extensive menu including soups, salads, starters, vegetarian and non-vegetarian main courses, various bread options, multiple desserts, ice creams and whatnot, the commoners camp offered low-quality food in unhygienic conditions.

“This is not BJP, live or die, we don’t care”: Nitin Parmar recounts Congress’s apathy towards Yatra participants

Parmer, when asked if there were any checks on participants at the start or end of the Yatra said, “This was not the BJP, but the Congress, where such practices were not followed. “Live or die, we don’t care, that’s their policy.”

Furthermore, Parmar recalled that he was not allowed on stage while celebrities used to dance on stage. He alleged that the party treated ordinary participants as “untouchables” and crowds. “We are untouchables, people from the slum, so we are only used as crowd. They used to order us, ‘Come together, join us in the rally,’ and after the rally, they would ask, ‘Who are you? Get out.’ We are used to it,” Parmar said.

Congress demanded fees to let participants meet Rahul Gandhi

Nitin Parmer told Organiser that Rahul Gandhi never visited the commoners’ camp although Kamal Nath, Sachin Pilot and others did pay a visit. He recalled that the Congress party sought money to meet Rahul Gandhi.

“They even asked for money to meet Rahul Gandhi, with rates varying by state. In Madhya Pradesh, the price started at 20,000 rupees and eventually dropped to 10,000 rupees, while in Punjab, it was 35,000 rupees,” Parmer claimed.

On being asked about his perception of the Congress party before and after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Nitin Parmar said that Congress’s attitude towards Scheduled Castes has not changed since the 1950s. The party, he said, continues to use Dalits as crowds adding that there is a “loot culture” in the party.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘foot march’ with 59 luxury containers

While the Congress party and its media allies hyped the Bharat Jodo Yatra as yet another relaunch of Rahul Gandhi, it turned out that the Gandhi scion along with his team was rallying with 59 luxury containers equipped with beds, attached bathrooms, air-conditioners, couches, mini conference halls etc. As OpIndia reported earlier, the Congress party had spent around Rs 71 crore on Bharat Jodo Yatra.