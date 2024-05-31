Friday, May 31, 2024
HomeNews ReportsBig question on US 'democracy' as Biden's main opponent Donald Trump declared 'guilty' in...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Big question on US ‘democracy’ as Biden’s main opponent Donald Trump declared ‘guilty’ in finance case

As the verdict reverberates across political circles, one of the most pressing inquiries emerges: Can a convicted felon run for president? The answer, unequivocally, is yes.

ANI
3

Following a New York jury’s verdict, former President Donald Trump stands convicted on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, raising pertinent questions about his future political endeavours and voting rights, CNN reported.

As the verdict reverberates across political circles, one of the most pressing inquiries emerges: Can a convicted felon run for president? The answer, unequivocally, is yes.

The US Constitution outlines three prerequisites for presidential candidates: natural-born citizenship, a minimum age of 35, and at least 14 years of US residency – criteria that Trump satisfies. Although the 14th Amendment imposes restrictions on individuals engaged in insurrection, a special law invocation by Congress remains necessary, an unlikely scenario in the current political landscape, according to the CNN report.

Judge Juan Merchan has slated Trump’s sentencing for July 11, strategically coinciding with the Republican National Convention’s commencement in Milwaukee, just four days later. Speculation looms over the possibility of a prison sentence for Trump, despite the likelihood of a non-incarceration outcome for most Class E felony convictions in New York, according to CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig.

Notably, Trump’s status as a former president entitles him to lifetime Secret Service protection, ensuring security regardless of his legal predicament.

However, the prospect of a presidential campaign from a prison cell is not unprecedented. Eugene Debs, the socialist leader, mounted a presidential bid from a federal prison in Atlanta during his 10-year sentence for sedition in 1920.

While Trump’s eligibility to run for president remains intact, questions regarding his voting rights post-conviction linger. State regulations dictate felons’ voting privileges, with Vermont and Maine permitting voting from prison.

Trump’s residency in Florida introduces additional complexities, as the state’s referendum to re-enfranchise convicted felons in 2018 was accompanied by stipulations mandating the payment of fines and fees associated with sentences.

Neil Volz, deputy director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, predicts minimal obstacles for Trump’s voting rights restoration, given Florida’s deference to felony conviction jurisdiction.

Despite the state’s ongoing efforts to streamline eligibility confirmation for formerly incarcerated individuals, confusion persists regarding fee requirements, hindering many from exercising their right to vote, CNN reported.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDonlad Trump, US election. guilty, convicted, new york jury
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sexual harassment case: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna arrested after landing in Bengaluru airport, to be produced in court today

ANI -
Revanna is facing a probe by the SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household. He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody.
News Reports

Sexual torture, rape of corpses, degradation of dead bodies of women and more: What the UN report said about Hamas atrocities against Israeli women...

OpIndia Staff -
The United Nation’s mission found that there was a pattern of extreme sexual violence including rape, gang rape and mutilation of corpses. The report indicated there were at least three locations where such heinous acts were witnessed by the victim.

120 organizations, opposition, activists and pet journalists plan to create tensions ahead of election results, conspire to get the polls cancelled by court...

Guardian makes a brain-dead ‘documentary’ about Indian elections where they talk to other brain-dead people, spreads misinformation, lies and hate against Hindus and India

Conversion to Christianity under garb of relief work: What is ADRA, org run by a Church that is to get Rs 2.26 crores of...

Canadian University Faculty Association passes Hinduphobic motion against ‘caste system’ even after Toronto District School Board could not show one instance of discrimination

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Sexual harassment case: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna arrested after landing in Bengaluru airport, to be produced in court today

ANI -

AAP again claims Arvind Kejriwal lost weight in jail, Tihar jail again publishes his health data busting the lie

OpIndia Staff -

Sexual torture, rape of corpses, degradation of dead bodies of women and more: What the UN report said about Hamas atrocities against Israeli women...

OpIndia Staff -

120 organizations, opposition, activists and pet journalists plan to create tensions ahead of election results, conspire to get the polls cancelled by court...

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Raghuram Rajan blames Arnab Goswami for Rahul Gandhi’s stupidity, calls him intelligent and brave instead

OpIndia Staff -

Guardian makes a brain-dead ‘documentary’ about Indian elections where they talk to other brain-dead people, spreads misinformation, lies and hate against Hindus and India

Raju Das -

Elections in Mexico: Over 200 people including 30 candidates killed in the deadliest campaign ahead of June 2 polls, dozens of others face threats...

OpIndia Staff -

Conversion to Christianity under garb of relief work: What is ADRA, org run by a Church that is to get Rs 2.26 crores of...

Anurag -

I.N.D.I. Alliance leader Azam Khan sent to jail for 10 years for assault and criminal conspiracy by Rampur MP-MLA Court, fined Rupees 14 Lakhs

OpIndia Staff -

Meet LN Danwade, non-judicial member of Juvenile Justice Board who asked Pune Porsche road rash accused teen to write an essay as bail condition

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com