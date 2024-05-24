A well-known businessman in Dubai named Dr Bu Abdullah of Bu Abdullah Group of Companies, which includes Real Estate, Legal Firm and Business Consultancy, has historically been inviting and meeting with prominent Hindu gurus, preachers and actors to Dubai. Now he has invited “Bageshwar Dham Sarkar” fame Dhirendra Krishna Shastri to organise a ‘satsang’ (Devotional programme) for the Hindus residing in the cosmopolitan city.

The businessman also tweeted a welcome message for the religious guru and wrote, “Dr Bu Abdullah was honoured to receive Guruji Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Bageshwar Dham Sarkar) in Dubai. His presence is a special occasion that celebrates cultural connections and spiritual unity between India and the UAE (United Arab Emirates).” Devotees can also be seen touching his feet and taking his blessings in the video.

The two-day event is being held on 24 and 25 May as part of a large cultural celebration of spiritual discussions which will take place at the World Trade Center in Dubai.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also showered praise on the beauty, architecture and multiculturalism of Dubai. He stated, “I have reached Dubai. It is a wonderful place and has amazing natural beauty. The people here are also very polite, and it is a very safe place. The inherent respect for all cultures and beliefs is another incredible aspect of this place. This is a huge thing and they have a big and open heart. I will pray to Lord Hanuman for this country to prosper, become more prominent in the world and live in peace.”

The official handle of “Bageshwar Dham Sarkar” also gave information about the spiritual leader’s visit to Dubai and conveyed, “His two-day satsang program is going to be held on 24-25 May at the World Trade Center in Dubai. Please do not give in to anyone who approaches you requesting money or other assistance in the hopes of meeting him or receiving his blessings. It costs nothing to meet him to acquire his blessings.”

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri who was born as Dhirendra Krishna Garg is popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar or Maharaj among his followers. He is a Hindu Spiritual Guru and the peethadheeshwar (supreme pontiff or the head of a Hindu monastery or matha) of the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, a religious Hindu pilgrimage site in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Dr.Bu Abdullah is an Emirati businessman who owns Bu Abdullah Real Estate, Bu Abdullah Business Consultancy, Bu Abdullah Investments and other ventures. He is known for his humanitarian works, and was widely recognised for the work he did during the Covid-19 pandemic.