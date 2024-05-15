Two separate incidents of ‘Gharwapsi’ have been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly and Moradabad districts, where Muslim girls married Hindu youths after adopting Hinduism, leaving Islam. Notably, in Bareilly, Farhana, a native of Rampur, changed her name to Pallavi after embracing Hinduism. Similarly, Moradabad resident Nargis changed her name to Mansi. Both of them stated that they had faith in the Hindu religion for a long time and declared themselves free from the fear of Triple Talaq and Halala.

According to media reports, the first case is from the Shahi area of Bareilly. On Tuesday (14th May), Farhana, a resident of Rampur, arrived at the Agatsya Muni Ashram in Bareilly with her Hindu lover, Dharmaveer. She mentioned that she used to live with her family in Chandigarh, where Dharmaveer, a resident of Bareilly, used to work with his relatives. They met five years ago, and their acquaintance soon developed into a love affair. Eventually, they decided to marry; however, Farhana’s family was against this relationship.

At the Agatsya Muni Ashram, she brought all the necessary documents and urged Pandit KK Shankhdhar to perform rituals for her Gharwapsi and marriage with Dharmaveer, asserting that she is an adult. Upon her request, a Shudhikaran ritual was conducted for Farhana’s Gharwapsi, and after embracing Sanatan Dharma, she adopted the name Pallavi. Following Vedic rituals, she entered into a marital union with her lover, Dharamaveer. Expressing happiness, she stated that she had faith in the Hindu religion for a long time and declared herself free from the fear of triple talaq and halala.

Gharwapsi in Moradabad, Nargis changes her name to Mansi

The second case pertains to Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, on Monday (13th May), Nargis arrived at the Arya Samaj temple with her lover Sunil. Asserting that she is an adult, Nargis expressed her desire to marry Sunil. Both of them are residents of the same village and used to work together in the fields. They frequently visited each other’s homes. Within a few days, they entered into a love affair. However, when they expressed their desire to marry, Nargis’s family opposed it.

On Monday, they got married as per Vedic rituals at the Arya Samaj temple in Moradabad. On this occasion, expressing immense happiness, Nargis mentioned that she is now free from triple talaq and halala. Considering Sunil as her lifelong companion, Nargis revealed that she had been inclined towards the Hindu religion since childhood.

Meanwhile, Nargis’s family has filed an FIR against Sunil, accusing him of enticing and eloping with Nargis. She may soon approach the Police and record her statement. Nonetheless, Sunil’s relatives are eagerly awaiting Nargis’s arrival at their home as their daughter-in-law.