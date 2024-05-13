Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Hajipur on Monday (13th May), Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praises on the LJP (Ram Vilas) Chief and party candidate from Hajipur seat, Chirag Paswan. PM Modi hailed him as a successful MP and a true representative of Bihar. PM Modi further issued an appeal to the voters stating that their vote for Chirag would go directly to his account. He also urged voters to give Chirag a bigger mandate than his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, used to get.

Addressing the rally, the Prime Minister stressed that he did not come to Hajipur to ensure Chirag Paswan’s victory but he came there to repay the debt of Ram Vilas Paswan. PM Modi described the late LJP leader as his good friend and a true seeker of social justice.

PM Modi stated that when Chirag came into the Parliament as MP for the first time in 2014, he knew him only as the son of Ram Vilas Paswan. But in Chirag’s behaviour, he observed that there was no trace of arrogance/pride (gurur) that he was the son of Ram Vilas Paswan. PM Modi added that this is a big thing and commended Chirag’s mother for instilling such good values in her son.

PM Modi added that once during the cabinet meeting, he had praised Chirag Paswan. He said that he used to observe that Chirag used to sit in the House for the entire duration of the Parliamentary proceedings. He said, “Chirag has a great passion for learning and knowledge as an MP. He is successful as an MP and a true representative of Bihar”.

The Prime Minister further went on to urge voters to make the LJP (Ram Vilas) Chief win by a bigger mandate than his father used to get adding that only then will Ram Vilas’ soul rest in peace.

Chirag Paswan reacts, says PM’s praise matters a lot

Speaking with ANI, Chirag Paswan asserted that PM Modi’s positive words about him and the youth of Bihar will be his biggest strength in this election. He said, “The PM’s words have made me and my mother emotional. The things that he has said from the stage, my father used to say all these things about me, and it matters to me… The trust that the PM has shown in the youths of Bihar, they will be his biggest strength in this election.”

It is pertinent to note that Chirag Paswan has often described himself as PM Modi’s ‘Hanuman’. Despite a brief stint when his party parted ways with the NDA and it later suffered a vertical split, he continued to laud PM Modi’s leadership and referred himself as a soldier of PM Modi. His party, LJP (Ram Vilas) is contesting five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.