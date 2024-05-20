Monday, May 20, 2024
Iran chopper crash: Bodies of President Raisi, foreign minister and others recovered, transported Tabriz city

The aircraft, which was carrying the Iranian President, foreign minister and other officials, had disappeared in the mountains of northwestern Iran on May 19.

ANI
Iran president's body recovered from crash site
Iran chopper crash: Red Crescent recovers charred bodies
9

The bodies of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, his foreign minister and other officials who were killed in a helicopter crash were transported to Tabriz city in Iran, state media reported on Maonday, citing the Red Crescent.

The head of the Islamic Republic Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pir Hossein Kolivand, said in televised statement today that the large-scale search and rescue operation for Raisi and other officials concluded as their bodies were sent to a place in Iran’s East Azarbaijan province where they will be buried.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, posted a tribute to Raisi. In a post on X, the Iranian leader posted a photo of him and Raisi with a brief message referring to Imam Reza, the eighth imam of Shia Islam and a revered figure in Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

The aircraft, which was carrying the Iranian President, foreign minister and other officials, had disappeared in the mountains of northwestern Iran.

Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and seven other people who were onboard the helicopter that crashed on Sunday died, state media Press TV reported today.

The Iranian President was returning to Iran following a visit to Azerbaijan when his helicopter came down in bad weather conditions yesterday afternoon.

63-year-old Raisi the eighth president of the country and president for nearly three years and appeared on track to run for re-election next year.

Iranian state broadcasters aired Islamic prayers in between their news broadcasts following the announcement of the demise of Raisi and eight others, CNN reported.

Iran’s government convened an “urgent meeting” today following the announcement of the demise of Raisi, state news agency IRNA reported

Meanwhile, the chair that Raisi usually sits in was vacant and was draped with a black sash in memory of the president, according to a photo shared by IRNA, reported CNN.

Iran’s stock market was also closed on Monday, the country’s semi-official Tasnim News reported citing a member of the stock exchange’s board of directors.

The timing and details of a mourning procession will be announced later, state media FARS News Agency reported. 

