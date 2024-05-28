In the Bharuch district of Gujarat, a man named Altaf Hussain Sheikh has been arrested for assaulting Jain sadhvis. The accused attacked the Jain Sadhvis with a belt when they were on their way to Vihar on the Tham-Derol Highway. Altaf assaulted the Sadhivs after they asked him to stay away since they practice austerity and maintain distance from men. During the incident on 28th May, a person passing by caught Altaf Hussain Sheikh and turned him over to the police.

Reports say that six Shwetambars left Bharuch early in the morning for Jain Sadhviji Vihar. Meanwhile, Vihar Sevak accompanied them, however, he returned after a few kilometres’ journey. Then the accused from Muhamadpura started chasing them and then started shouting to terrify the Jain sadhvis. As they were passing through Tham village near Derol village Patiya on the Jambusar road, accused Altaf came very close to the Jain sadhivs. In response, the sadhvis asked Altaf to back off. The accused, however, became enraged and kicked one of the female monks, then took out his belt and started beating them.

A man beat our jain sadhvi with belt during their vihar near Bharuch



Is this democracy in Bharat 😡😡

— Tanvi Jain 🇮🇳 (@TanviSolanki_) May 27, 2024

Meanwhile, a local villager Satishbhai Rathod saw Altaf attacking the Shwetambar sadhvis and caught the accused. He informed Bharuch Taluka Police Station about the matter. However, the accused reportedly jumped on a tempo and managed to escape. With the help of Rathod, the police arrested Altaf near Vagra Chokdi.

OpIndia tried to contact Bharuch Taluka Police Station to obtain more information regarding the case, however, the police could not be contacted. This report will be updated as additional information is received.