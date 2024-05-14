An accused named Sarfaraz Ansari and his accomplice have been arrested in Jharkhand’s Jamtara for attempting to rape a woman who hails from the tribal community (Scheduled Tribes). As per reports, two youths from the Muslim community who are accused in this case, approached the victim when she was bathing in a pond. They attempted to sexually assault the victim which she vehementy resisted. Enraged by the victim’s resistance, the accused physically assaulted her and pulled her tongue out.

The police have registered a case in this matter and further investigation is underway. Both the accused have been taken into custody. The incident which took place on Sunday (12th May 2024) created a lot of resentment amongst the ST community. The principal opposition party, BJP slammed the JMM government over the issue of Law and order and accused it of emboldening the hooligans.

According to media reports, the incident took place in the Karmatand police station area of Jamtara. On Sunday, the victim was bathing in the pond between 12 noon and 1 pm. Then, Sarfaraz Ansari, a resident of Lawadih village, reached there with one of his companions. He found the victim alone and attempted to rape her. The victim protested against the advances of the accused and made loud cries for help. Angered by this, Sarfaraz and his accomplice brutally assaulted the victim.

It is alleged that he threw her on the ground, put his hand in her mouth, and pulled out her tongue. After strenuous resistance by the victim, the accused fled from the spot after issuing threats. The accused Sarfaraz lives in the victim’s neighbouring village. Following the incident, the victim ran towards her village and narrated her ordeal to the villagers. The victim is unable to speak properly because her tongue has been pulled out.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot. Initially both the accused absconded but the Police later apprehended them.

झारखंड के जामताड़ा जिले के कर्माटांड़ में एक आदिवासी महिला तालाब में नहा रही थी



आदिवासी महिला को अकेला नहाते देख दो मुस्लिम युवकों ने उसके साथ छेड़खानी शुरू की और जब महिला ने शोर मचाया तो दोनों ने उसे जमीन पर पटक कर उसके मुंह में हाथ डालकर उसकी जुबान बाहर खींच दी



महिला की… pic.twitter.com/EiTZEPurZv — 🇮🇳Jitendra pratap singh🇮🇳 (@jpsin1) May 13, 2024

Slamming the JMM government, the BJP described the incident as a failure of law and order of the state government. Taking to X, Former state Chief Minister Babulal Marandi wrote, “Hemant Soren has only emboldened miscreants like Sarfaraz Ansari during his rule. In the last 4 and a half years, during the JMM-Congress rule in Jharkhand, the incidents of crime against women, especially tribal girls, have increased significantly.”

जामताड़ा जिले के करमाटांड थाना क्षेत्र में एक आदिवासी महिला के साथ स्नान करने तथा कपड़ा धोने के क्रम में सरफराज अंसारी ने अपने साथी के साथ मिलकर जबरन छेड़छाड़ करने और विरोध करने पर जान से मारने का प्रयास किया। घटना के बाद पीड़ित महिला शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से दहशत में है।



हेमंत… pic.twitter.com/CI7CUzBFhm — Babulal Marandi (Modi Ka Parivar) (@yourBabulal) May 13, 2024

He pointed out that the state has witnessed incidents of Love Jihad with tribal girls, incidents where tribal girls were torched by pouring petrol on them, killing the victims by crushing them with vehicles, yet the state government remains silent in these cases.

He demanded that the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Champai Soren should form a special police force and take strict action against the accused. He described the victim as being in physical and mental terror. It is said that initially FIR in this case was registered against unknown persons. Later both the accused were detained. Further Investigation and other legal action is being taken in the matter.