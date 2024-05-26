An Islamist mob vandalised a Police station in Channagiri town in Karnataka’s Davanagere district and torched several Police vehicles. At least 11 police personnel sustained injuries and around eight police vehicles were also destroyed. The mob went on a rampage alleging the custodial death of a gambling accused named Adil (30) in the early hours of Saturday (25th May).

Police station vandalised over alleged custodial death in #Davangere, #Karnataka.



In the early hours on Saturday a police station was vandalised and several vehicles were set on fire by a violent mob over an alleged custodial death.



Adil (30) was detained on May 24 for his… pic.twitter.com/l6lcuksfKx — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) May 25, 2024

Notably, Police detained the 30-year-old carpenter, Adil on Friday (24th May) for his alleged involvement in gambling activities in the district. The police said that his condition deteriorated and he died on 24th May.

Following the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Deputy Superintendent of Police and the Channagiri police station inspector have been suspended. He, however, added that it was not a custodial death.

According to the Police, Adil was detained for playing matka which is a form of betting and lottery popular in North Karnataka. Within six to seven minutes after he was brought to the Police station, he reportedly fell ill.

Davangere SP Uma Prashanth said, “We detained Adil under suspicion of involvement in matka gambling, but he collapsed within 6-7 minutes of his arrival at the station. He was rushed to the hospital.”

Adil was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Prashanth said, “His parents are also aware of it and they have been convinced.”

According to the SP, Adil was taken to the hospital, where after examination the doctors said that his death was due to low blood pressure. According to the police, no injury marks were found on the body of the deceased.

However, after the news of Adil’s death spread, his relatives, along with a large number of protesters, gathered at the police station and resorted to vandalism. The mob resorted to violence and vandalised police station. When the police tried to stop the miscreants by using mild force, the protesters started pelting stones at the police station and set Police vehicles on fire alleging that Adil died in Police custody.

Eventually, when additional police force arrived at the spot, the police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the violent mob.

SP Uma Prashanth said that the body had been shifted to the government hospital and it will be handed over to the family members after postmortem.

The SP added that police are patrolling the area and additional forces have been deployed in Channagiri. Action will be taken based on the postmortem report. The autopsy will be conducted in the presence of a Magistrate, she added.

CM says the gambling accused had a history of epileptic seizures

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the accused man has a history of epileptic seizures. He said, “The accused used to get fits. That’s why I said that summoning him to the police station was wrong. The Deputy SP and police inspector have been suspended because without FIR no one can be brought to the police station.”

According to the Chief Minister, the accused should have been sent back after inquiry and he should not have been detained at the police station.

However, the Chief Minister clarified that the Police officers were not suspended for the custodial death, but for keeping Adil at the station without filing an FIR, which is illegal. “Police are at fault, but it is not a lockup death. I have enquired it,” the CM added.

Additionally, Home Minister G Parameshwara said Adil died due to health issues.

Meanwhile, the principal opposition party, BJP, slammed the Congress govt for neglecting the law and order situation in the state and demanded the resignation of the state Home Minister.

Following the incident, a total of 3 FIRs have been registered. The Police have filed one FIR against the Police personnel which is based on the complaint filed by the father of the deceased gambling accused, Adil. Additionally, FIR has also been registered against the attackers involved in the mob violence. The accused are being identified from video footage and other evidence.